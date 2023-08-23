GMS Racing to cease operations of its NASCAR Truck teams

GMS Fabrication, a separate entity which has operated alongside the Truck teams, will also close its doors following this season’s championship race at Phoenix.

“During the past nine years, GMS Racing has become one of the top teams in the Truck and ARCA series garage. The people that made this happen have been the hard-working men and women at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication,” said team owner Maury Gallagher.

“Every employee, new and old at GMS has always strived to be the very best. Without their effort and dedication, we would have never been able to win two Truck championships, three ARCA championships and 68 wins.

“Leadership is always critical in any success story. Since 2015, Mike Beam has been the catalyst of this race team’s success. Chevrolet and GM has also been critical to our success. With the combination of Chevrolet plus Mike at the helm, we became the team I always dreamed of owning.”

Rajah Caruth, GMS Racing, Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Rachel Schuoler / NKP / Motorsport Images

GMS Racing currently competes full-time in the Truck Series with the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet teams with drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye.

Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 Truck championships, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East titles.

Gallagher announced in late 2021 that he would field a Cup Series team in 2022, after purchasing controlling interest in Richard Petty Motorsports. The new team, Petty GMS, began competing in 2022 in tandem with the Truck teams.

Late last year, Gallagher announced that seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson had become a co-owner in the Cup operation, which has since been rebranded as Legacy Motor Club.

With six races remaining in Truck Series this year, GMS still has a chance to add another championship with Enfinger, who is currently sixth in the 10-driver playoff standings.

“I just want to start off by saying how grateful I am for Maury and these incredible nine years at GMS Racing,” said team president Mike Beam. “A lot of people, including myself, have poured their hearts and souls into this organization to make it where it’s at today.

“Our success wouldn’t have been possible without the talented drivers, crew members, fabricators and administrators that have walked through our doors over the years.

“As for the rest of this year, we will continue business as usual and chase after a championship in our final season.