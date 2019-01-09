GMS Racing parts ways with Truck Series veteran Johnny Sauter
GMS Racing and 2016 NASCAR Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter have parted ways effective immediately.
GMS Racing on Wednesday afternoon announced the team had parted ways with Sauter, who won the Truck series title in his inaugural season with the organization in 2016.
“We cannot thank Johnny enough for his contributions to the growth and success of GMS Racing,” Mike Beam, team president, said in a statement.
“He won the first championship for us and added a lot of trophies to our shop. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors, both in and out of racing.”
No reason was given by GMS Racing for the move.
In three seasons at GMS, Sauter had won 13 races. His six-race season in 2018 was the most victories in one season during his 10-plus year career in the Truck series.
In the statement, GMS said announcements regarding the future of its No. 21 team will come at a later date.
Multiple sources have told Motorsport.com that Brett Moffitt – who won the 2018 series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises – is the leading candidate to take over the ride at GMS.
Moffitt has remained without a ride since winning the championship last November at Homestead, Fla.
In his NASCAR career, Sauter, 40, has 23 wins and seven poles in 244 Truck starts. He has also won three races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Sauter response
Previous article
Gus Dean joins Young's Motorsports for 2019 Truck season
Next article
Reigning NASCAR Trucks champ Brett Moffitt finds new home
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Truck
|Drivers
|Johnny Sauter
|Teams
|GMS Racing
|Author
|Jim Utter