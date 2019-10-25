Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
15 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 1 in
02 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

GMS Racing reveals 2020 Truck driver lineup

shares
comments
GMS Racing reveals 2020 Truck driver lineup
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 8:55 PM

GMS Racing has announced their driver lineup for the 2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

Race Winner Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado
Race Winner Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Moon Moonshine
Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado AM Ortega/United Rentals
Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado United Rentals/AM Ortega
Sam Mayer, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Manpower
Sam Mayer, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Manpower

Not much is changing at GMS for the 2020 season.

Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed will again return as full-time drivers competing for the GOTS championship. Sam Mayer will also return in an expanded schedule while he also competes for the ARCA Racing Series title.

“To have all three of these talented young men back with our organization is a blessing,” said Mike Beam, team president. “They have all brought a lot to the table for GMS in 2019. Mayer winning the K&N East Championship, Moffitt being in the hunt for GMS’ second Truck championship and Creed with multiple runner-up finishes, needless to say, that they have represented GMS well in 2019 and I have no doubt that success will continue in 2020.”

Moffitt, the reigning Truck Series champion, is potentially on his way to a second with four wins this season.

“I can’t thank Mike (Beam, team president) and Mr. Gallagher (team owner) enough for the opportunity to compete full-time with GMS Racing in 2020,” said Moffitt. “It’s been awesome to work with this organization this year and we’ve been competitive each and every week. We’ve earned four wins so far this season and held a steady lead throughout the playoffs. Having next year locked down allows us to focus completely on competing for a championship this year. Returning with the same teammates as well will be really cool. We already know how to work together and help each other while maintaining a bit of that competitive edge. I can only imagine what we will be able to accomplish in 2020 building off the momentum from this season.”

Creed has two runner-up finishes this year as he continues to pursue that elusive first win, 10th in the championship standings in his first full-time season.

“I feel very confident going into next season with GMS Racing. I know I have the best group of people around me and the best organization to go out next year and compete for wins and hopefully the championship,” Creed stated. “I’m thankful to Mike (Beam, team president) and Maury (Gallagher, team owner) for the opportunity and continued support. The beginning of this season was a bit of a learning curve for me, but we found our groove and I’m excited to go out and compete for wins and build momentum for next year. It’ll be great to have my teammates back with me as well.”

Mayer has already enjoyed success with GMS, winning the 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East title with the team. He will run six Truck Series races next season.

“I am excited to be returning to GMS Racing in 2020,” said Mayer. “We are being very aggressive with my schedule next year, and I think that will help challenge me and help me grow even more in my career. We are doubling the number of Gander Trucks races from what I am running in 2019 and once the ARCA series is finalized, I should be running more races than the entire truck schedule. I’ve been able to accomplish a lot this season with the support from GMS and I can’t wait for next season.”

Next article
NASCAR Cup/Trucks Martinsville race weekend schedule

Previous article

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Martinsville race weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Scott Mayer , Brett Moffitt , Sheldon Creed
Teams GMS Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR Truck Next session

Martinsville II

Martinsville II

24 Oct - 26 Oct
Qualifying Starts in
16 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
26 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Vettel tops FP2 from Verstappen

58m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

3
Formula 1

Renault says braking system was used before this season

40m
4
WRC

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

5
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

Latest news

GMS Racing reveals 2020 Truck driver lineup
NSTR

GMS Racing reveals 2020 Truck driver lineup

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Martinsville race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Martinsville race weekend schedule

Former NHRA champ Tanner Gray to run Martinsville Truck race
NSTR

Former NHRA champ Tanner Gray to run Martinsville Truck race

Sauter stripped of Truck victory, Boyd named Talladega winner
NSTR

Sauter stripped of Truck victory, Boyd named Talladega winner

Austin Hill thinking Truck title but "here to win Talladega"
NSTR

Austin Hill thinking Truck title but "here to win Talladega"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.