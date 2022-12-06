Garcia, Eckes land 2023 NASCAR Truck rides with MHR
McAnally Hilgemann Racing will field a pair of fulltime entries in the NASCAR Truck Series next season with drivers Christian Eckes and Jake Garcia.
Eckes, who has advanced to the Truck Series playoffs twice, will drive MHR’s No. 19 Chevrolet, sponsored by NAPA Auto Care. Garcia, a native of Monroe, Ga., will compete fulltime in the No. 35 Chevy sponsored by Adaptive One beginning with the March 3 race at Las Vegas. He turns 18 years old that day.
Eckes replaces Derek Kraus in the No. 19.
“I’m ecstatic to get the season started,” said team co-owner Bill McAnally. “We have a lot to be optimistic about bringing Christian into our program and Jake having his first full-time opportunity.
“We’ve enjoyed a tremendous relationship with NAPA and NAPA Auto Care and going into our 33rd year together is incredibly special. I’m excited about Christian’s experience and the potential Jake has to elevate our program and our partners.”
Eckes, 22, finished eighth in the series standings in 2022 while driving for ThorSport Racing.
“It’s a true pleasure for me to be a part of MHR, the NAPA Racing family, and to contribute to growing this program into a championship-caliber organization,” Eckes said. “That’s what Bill, the team, and I have set out to achieve and I believe he has assembled a group that can make that goal a reality.
“I’m more motivated than ever to produce results with this team and ready to get to work with everyone at MHR for 2023 and beyond.”
Garcia, 17, is a former track champion at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., and became the youngest Southern Super Series champion in the tour’s history. He made five Truck Series starts in 2022 and will compete for rookie-of-the-year honors in 2023.
“To have the chance to race fulltime at this level is very special to me and my family,” Garcia said. “This is a huge opportunity for me, and I wish we could start the season tomorrow.
“Coming from super late models to the Craftsman Truck Series, there’s a lot of details and situations I need to experience, and hopefully we can learn each week and consistently improve throughout the year.
“There’s a ton of sharp people and valuable resources at MHR and Chevrolet to learn from, and I’m excited to take advantage of those and be a teammate with Christian.”
MHR will announce a driver for the No. 35 entry for the season opener at Daytona at a later date.
Derek Kraus, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
Latest news
IndyCar still working on improved aeroscreen vision in wet
The NTT IndyCar Series is honing in on a solution to the vision problems that several drivers suffered due to the aeroscreen in the rain-soaked Grand Prix of Indianapolis last year.
Le Mans 24 Hours to reserve 15 slots for LMP2 cars in 2024
A minimum of 15 grid spots at the Le Mans 24 Hours will be reserved for LMP2 cars if the class is dropped from the World Endurance Championship in 2024.
FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023
The FIA has announced it will double teams’ cost cap allowance for each Formula 1 sprint race in 2023, but has ditched the exemptions for accident damage.
ARCA East champ Sammy Smith joins JGR's 2023 Xfinity lineup
Two-time ARCA East champion Sammy Smith is moving fulltime to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023.