Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Former NASCAR Truck standout Rick Crawford faces federal jail time

shares
comments
Former NASCAR Truck standout Rick Crawford faces federal jail time
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Aug 31, 2018, 1:08 AM

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standout Rick Crawford faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after being convicted Thursday by a federal jury.

Rick Crawford
Rick Crawford
Rick Crawford

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Crawford was found guilty by a jury Thursday of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.

Crawford’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

He was arrested on March 1 by the Seminole County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office and indicted on March 30.

According to the evidence presented at trial, from Feb. 10 to Feb. 28 of this year Crawford engaged in email and text communications, with a person he believed to be the father of a 12-year-old girl, about the possibility of engaging the child in sexual activity.

From the editor, also read:

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. 

This case was investigated by the FBI prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ilianys Rivera Miranda.

Following his arrest, Crawford was removed as a member of NASCAR’s National Motorsports Appeal Panel.

Crawford, 60, made 336 career starts in the Truck series and had five career victories. His last start came in the 2012 season and his most recent win was in 2006 at what is now Lucas Oil Raceway. He also made a pair of starts in the Xfinity Series.

Crawford, of Mobile, Ala., is also former promoter and manager of Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Ala.

Next NASCAR Truck article
NASCAR Roundtable: Throwback weekend and the chaotic CTMP finish

Previous article

NASCAR Roundtable: Throwback weekend and the chaotic CTMP finish

Next article

704Games Launches NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami Tournament

704Games Launches NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami Tournament
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Rick Crawford
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is "best day of my life"

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs

Warrant issued for arrest of NASCAR Truck racer Jordan Anderson
NASCAR Truck

Warrant issued for arrest of NASCAR Truck racer Jordan Anderson

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.