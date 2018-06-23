Five things to watch in the NASCAR Truck race at Gateway

Get alerts
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
23/06/2018 10:06
Five things to watch out for in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from Gateway Motorsports Park.
- Will Jesse Little lasso a win? Part-time driver Jesse Little has impressed and caught the attention of fans and competitors alike. The second generation NASCAR driver has scored three top-10 finishes this season and enters tonight’s race coming off a career-best sixth-place finish at Iowa Speedway.
- Can Matt Crafton end slump? After a enjoying his best run of the season before a cut tire ended his race early at Iowa, Matt Crafton has been fast throughout the weekend at Gateway and will look to score his first win of the season tonight at the 1.25-mile track.
- Brett Moffitt goes for second straight win: After grabbing his second win of the season and first in his home state, Moffitt returns to action going for his second consecutive NASCAR Truck Series victory.
- Todd Gilliland looks to rebound: Rookie Todd Gilliland suffered his worst finish of the season after a pair of accidents at Iowa relegated him to his worst finish of the season (29th) after three straight top-10 finishes in four previous starts. Gilliland has been among the fastest in the two practice sessions leading up to tonight’s race.
- The next multi-race winner this season: Johnny Sauter has scored four wins this year while no other driver has won more than once. Noah Gragson, John Hunter Nemechek and Moffitt are the only other race winners in tonight's race.