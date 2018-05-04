Five things to watch in Friday's NASCAR Truck race at Dover

After a hiatus of more than a month, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action on Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.
Here are five things to watch in the JEGS 200 (5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1):
-
Series points leader Johnny Sauter is looking for his second consecutive victory at Dover. He earned his first career win at the 1-mile concrete oval last season, one of a career-best four during the season. Sauter already has one win this season, at the season-opener at Daytona. He finished third, second and 19th in his next three races. He has led the series standings since the start of the year.
-
For the first time, NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and his son, Todd, who is competing for rookie of the year honors, will face off against each other in a NASCAR national series race. Todd, 17, will be entered in just his second race of the 2018 campaign behind the wheel of the No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. David is racing the No. 54 Toyota for DGR-Crosley Racing – a team co-owned by David Gilliland and Bo LeMastus.
-
Truck series regular Noah Gragson returns to action this weekend after spending the last two weeks competing in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. In his first two career starts, Gragson finished second at Richmond and fourth at Talladega. He will be running double duty this weekend, competing in the Truck race and making his third consecutive start with JGR in Xfinity.
-
Jesse Little returns for his second start of the 2018 season in the No. 97 JJL Motorsports Ford. Little last competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February where he finished a career-best eighth. In two previous starts at Dover, he wrecked out of the race in 2015 and last season finished 14th after starting fifth.
-
There have been four different winners in the first four Truck series race of the season- Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Kyle Busch and John Hunter Nemechek. Of the four only Sauter (first in points) and Moffitt (third in points) are running fulltime for the series championship. Grant Enfinger, second in the series standings, is the only driver to finish in the Top-10 of all four races this season.