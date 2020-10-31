Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
FP1 in
04 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Martinsville / Race report

Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot

shares
comments
Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot
By:

To reach the NASCAR Truck Series title race, Grant Enfinger had to win to get in – and that’s exactly what he did.

Enfinger held off a wild charge from his ThorSport Racing teammate Ben Rhodes in a two-lap dash to the finish to win Friday night’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

 

Entering this race, Enfinger had led seven laps in seven career Martinsville starts but led five times for 49 laps, including the final two, in his win Friday.

With the victory Enfinger will joins Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith as the four drivers who will compete for the Truck Series championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Whoever finishes highest among the four will be the champion.

The win is the fourth this season for Enfinger and sixth of his career.

“It was tough – we had to fight for this one,” Enfinger said. “It’s been an up-and-down season for us but we peaked when we needed to and I feel really good about our chances at Phoenix.

“We actually had really good truck after we had about five laps on it but those first few laps after a restart it was really tough. My back bumper got jacked up a lot but that’s just part of it at Martinsville.

“We needed to make it (to the title race) before we could worry about it. We were standing here with our back against the wall. It’s so awesome to be here.”

Smith finished third in the race, Christian Eckes fourth and Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Stewart Friesen, Danny Bohn, Creed, Austin Wayne Self and Derek Kraus.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of lead-lap trucks pit but Enfinger stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 113, Enfinger was followed by Raphael Lessard and Eckes.

On Lap 117, Eckes got into Carson Hocevar in Turn 4 in an incident that also collected Tate Fogleman to bring the caution back out. During the caution Austin Hill took his No. 16 Toyota to the garage with repeated engine issues, ending his playoff run.

“Everyone that makes this deal happen deserves a lot better. We should be in this final four,” Hill said. “I guess it’s these really great Ilmor engines. They like to breathe fire.”

 

The race returned to green on Lap 127 with Enfinger out front. Johnny Sauter jumped to the lead quickly on the restart.

Tanner Gray hit the wall in Turn 1 on Lap 154 to bring out another caution. All the lead-lap trucks elected to pit with Sauter the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 162, Sauter was followed by Hocevar.

Hocevar pushed Sauter high in Turn 2 which allowed Enfinger to move into the lead on the backstretch. Sauter was forced to pit under green with a flat tire.

Clay Greenfield spun on the backstretch on Lap 167 for the eighth caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 174, Enfinger led the way followed by Moffitt and Zane Smith.

NASCAR displayed the caution again on Lap 175, when Sheldon Creed got turned by Enfinger and spun in Turn 4. The race returned to green on Lap 182.

Lessard got around Enfinger quickly on the restart to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

Hocevar spun in Turn 2 on Lap 185 to put the race back under caution. The race returned to green with 10 laps to go and Lessard leading the way.

Moffitt got into Rhodes, who hit then Lessard in Turn 2 with 8 laps remaining which allowed Enfinger to reclaim the lead as the race went back under caution.

The race returned to green with 3 laps to go.

Stage 2

Friesen passed Crafton with one lap to go and held on for the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2020 season.

Enfinger was third, Lessard fourth and Moffitt rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap trucks pit with Creed the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 60, Creed was followed by Crafton and Sauter.

Zane Smith worked his way around Crafton to move into the second spot on Lap 61.

On Lap 76, Zane Smith worked his way around Creed and reclaimed the lead.

Caution was displayed on Lap 79 when Greenfield spun in Turn 3 at the same time Creed was forced to hit pit road for a flat tire.

 

Playoff driver Austin Hill was also forced to pit with a possible engine issue during the caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 85 with Zane Smith leading the way followed by Crafton and Sauter.

On the restart, Zane Smith drifted high in Turn 2 as first Crafton moved into the lead before Sauter passed him to grab the top spot for the first time in the race.

Gray spun off Turn 4 on Lap 90 after contact from Creed to bring out caution. The race returned to green on Lap 99 with Crafton out front.

Stage 1

Creed took the Stage 1 win over Crafton under caution as a wreck with two laps remaining left no time to restart the race.

Sauter was third, Zane Smith fourth and Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

Creed started on the pole but Zane Smith quickly powered into the lead on the first lap and Creed dropped to second.

On Lap 12, Creed got back around Zane Smith to retake the lead.

Several trucks, including Gray, Tate Fogleman, Trevor Bayne and B.J. McLeod – got collected in a wreck off Turn 4 on Lap 13 which brought out the first caution and briefly blocked the track.

The race returned to green on Lap 22 with Creed leading the way.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Creed had raced out to a 4-second lead over Crafton as Rhodes ran third.

Sauter passed Rhodes for third on Lap 41 as Creed continued to drive away and expand his lead.

Caution was displayed on Lap 48 when Natalie Decker and Jordan Anderson wrecked off Turn 4.

Related video

NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set

Previous article

NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Martinsville
Drivers Grant Enfinger
Teams ThorSport Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Perez 'cannot wait too long' for Red Bull decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez 'cannot wait too long' for Red Bull decision

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

Portimao radio comments "not correct", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Portimao radio comments "not correct", says Verstappen

Coulthard announces DJR split
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard announces DJR split

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Ferrari set to decide on juniors' promotion before F2 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set to decide on juniors' promotion before F2 finale

Latest news

Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot

NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville

Sheldon Creed takes OT win in Texas Trucks, heads to title race
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed takes OT win in Texas Trucks, heads to title race

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

3
Formula 1

Perez 'cannot wait too long' for Red Bull decision

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

5
Formula 1

Portimao radio comments "not correct", says Verstappen

Latest news

Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot
NSTR

Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot

NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
NSTR

NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville
NAS

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville

Sheldon Creed takes OT win in Texas Trucks, heads to title race
NSTR

Sheldon Creed takes OT win in Texas Trucks, heads to title race

Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race
NSTR

Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race

Latest videos

Creed is championship bound after Texas win 01:14
NASCAR Truck

Creed is championship bound after Texas win

Final Laps: Creed punches ticket in overtime at Texas 01:12
NASCAR Truck

Final Laps: Creed punches ticket in overtime at Texas

Hailie Deegan makes history in Gander Trucks debut at Kansas 07:33:55
NASCAR Truck

Hailie Deegan makes history in Gander Trucks debut at Kansas

Moffitt gets first win of 2020 and locks into Championship 4 07:33:54
NASCAR Truck

Moffitt gets first win of 2020 and locks into Championship 4

Lessard after Talladega win: ‘First time doing a burnout; hope to do more’ 01:46
NASCAR Truck

Lessard after Talladega win: ‘First time doing a burnout; hope to do more’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.