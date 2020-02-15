Top events
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Enfinger tops Anderson for Daytona Truck win in photo finish

shares
comments
Enfinger tops Anderson for Daytona Truck win in photo finish
By:
Feb 15, 2020, 4:08 AM

Grant Enfinger and Jordan Anderson banged off each other side-by-side to the finish line with Enfinger coming away with the season-opening NASCAR Trucks win at Daytona.

Enfinger got a good jump to the lead on the start of overtime but Anderson closed to second on the last lap and then exiting on Turn 4, Anderson went to the outside of Enfinger trying to make a pass for the lead.

The two traded paint as Codie Rohrbaugh tried to make it three-wide for the lead on the inside but Enfinger grabbed the win at the line by 0.100 seconds.

The win is Enfinger’s third in the series and first since 2018 and he is all-but ensured a spot in the 2020 playoffs. Two of Enfinger’s three Truck wins have come on superspeedways.

 

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Enfinger said. “It’s the 100th win for Ford in the series – unbelievable for them. God’s blessed us with a great opportunity to come out here and pull it off tonight.

“The biggest thing is we had a really good (truck) to do it with. I made a mistake there with about 20 to go and got hung up there in the sucker hole. I pulled up in front of Ben (Rhodes) too late and it was either going to wreck me or put me in the middle and that’s what happened.

“It got to be about four or five laps to go and it was time to go. We were able to get up in the third groove and make some stuff happen and get the lead during that last big wreck.”

Rohrbaugh finished third, Derek Kraus was fourth and Natalie Decker finished a career-high fifth.

On Lap 67 of 106, contact between Angela Ruch and Derek Kraus in Turns 3 and 4 triggered an 11-truck wreck that left Tate Fogleman’s truck on fire. While Fogleman’s truck came to a stop, he got hit hard from behind by Bryan Dauzat.

 

Most trucks elected to pit under the caution and when the race returned to green on Lap 76, Stewart Friesen took over the lead followed by Enfinger and Raphael Lessard.

With 20 laps remaining, Friesen remained in command of the pack, followed by Ben Rhodes and Lessard. On Lap 81, Rhodes a shove from Todd Gilliland into the top spot for the first time in the race.

Stewart Friesen and Rhodes swapped the lead over the next two laps, racing side-by-side, until Friesen got shuffled back in the pack after contact with Lessard.

On Lap 89, Sheldon Creed got a shove back into the lead only to see Rhodes take it back on Lap 90 with a shove from Gilliland. Creed nudged ahead on Lap 91 while Rhodes went back to the top spot on Lap 92.

A multi-car wreck erupted on Lap 98 collecting several of the top contenders, including Friesen, Rhodes, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Tanner Gray, Gus Dean, Riley Herbst and Jesse Little among others.

 

The incident appeared to start when Johnny Sauter made contact Rhodes while they were racing three-wide, three rows deep. The cleanup sent the race into overtime with Enfinger leading the way.

Stage 2

Enfinger held off Rhodes to claim the Stage 2 victory.

Tyler Ankrum was third, Austin Hill was fourth and Herbst rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the trucks who did not pit during the caution in Stage 1, elected to do so.

On the restart on Lap 26, Enfinger led the way followed by Lessard, Creed, Zane Smith and Rhodes.

With 10 laps remaining in the second stage, Enfinger continued to lead the way followed by Creed and Rhodes. Zane Smith was forced to pit under green to fix a detached window net.

Creed got a shove into the top spot on Lap 35. Enfinger reclaimed the lead a lap later.

Codie Rohrbaugh spun off Turn 4 on Lap 36 but he stayed off the wall and was able to bring his truck to pit road without the need for a caution.

Stage 1

Herbst survived a one-lap dash and picked up the Stage 1 win after leading all 20 laps.

Ankrum ended up second, Christian Eckes third, Moffitt fourth and Sauter completed the top-five.

Herbst, who started on the pole, led the first 15 laps in a clean race until a multi-truck wreck erupted entering Turn 1 on Lap 16 which included Ty Majeski’s No. 45 Chevrolet flipping upside down and landing on its roof. Majeski was not hurt.

 

The race was immediately placed under a red flag. It appeared to start when Gilliland got into the back of Fogleman, who then got into Austin Wayne Self, who then tagged Majeski and sent him into a rollover.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Majeski said after exiting the infield care center. “It’s just a product of this racing… It wasn’t a good feeling (hanging upside-down). I’m not hurt, thankfully – just my pride. It’s all good. We’ll live to race another day and go get ‘em next weekend.”

After a nearly eight-minute red-flag, the race returned to green with Herbst still in command, followed by Eckes and Sauter.

Natalie Decker and Jason White both had to start the race from the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments after qualifying.

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Grant Enfinger , Jordan Anderson
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Daytona

Daytona

12 Feb - 14 Feb

