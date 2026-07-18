Elliott Sadler will make surprise NASCAR return with Kaulig and Ram at Richmond

For the first time since 2019, Elliott Sadler will be back racing at one of the national levels of NASCAR. The 51-year-old 'retired' NASCAR star will be competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on August 14.

He will drive the No. 25 Ram 1500 for Kaulig Racing's newly formed Ram Truck team, and join a growing list of interesting names who have piloted the No. 25 'free-agent' truck this year.

Sadler hasn't actually raced a Truck in 15 years, last competing in the NCTS during the 2011 season. He has one Truck win in 20 starts, taking the checkered flag at Pocono in 2010.

“It’ll be fun getting back into a truck — I just hope I still remember how to drive it," said Sadler in a release from the team. "Richmond has always been special to me, and I’m thankful to Ram and Kaulig Racing for giving me this opportunity to compete again. I really cherished my career in NASCAR and how special the fans have been to me.”

Sadler is a winner in all three national levels of the sport, with nearly 400 NASCAR O'Reilly starts and 13 career wins. He never won a NASCAR O'Reilly title, but ended the year as the championship runner-up in four different seasons.

As a Cup driver, he started 438 races between 1997 and 2017, winning three races at the highest level of NASCAR: Bristol 2001, Texas 2004, and Fontana 2004.

Reuniting with Kaulig

Sadler's most recent NASCAR start actually came with Kaulig, running two NASCAR O'Reilly races with the team in 2019 and placing inside the top ten in his final start -- nearly seven years ago.

“We are so excited to have Elliott drive for us at Kaulig Racing," said Chris Rice, CEO of Kaulig. "Elliott and I grew up racing together at South Boston Speedway, so to have him race for us in Richmond, in front of our home state fans is special. We won tons of races together and thanks to Ram, Matt Kaulig and everyone at Kaulig Racing we have the opportunity to go out and try to win one more.”

Previous drivers of the No. 25 Kaulig truck include Tony Stewart, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie, Travis Pastrana, Parker Kligerman and Carson Ferguson. At North Wilkesboro, 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman is piloting the entry.