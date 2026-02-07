Skip to main content

NASCAR Truck Daytona

Daytona Truck paint schemes revealed for Cleetus McFarland and Travis Pastrana

The extreme sports star and popular YouTuber will compete as teammates for Niece Motorsports in the Daytona season-opener

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
4CM

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway will feature several interesting names, including Cleetus McFarland (real name Garrett Mitchell), and Travis Pastrana.

As previously announced, they will be teammates at Niece Motorsports with Mitchell driving the No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado and Pastana behind the wheel of the No. 42. While Mitchell is making his NCTS debut, Pastrana does have some prior experience in the division, along with an 11th-place finish in the 2023 Daytona 500.

BRUNT Workwear will join as the primary sponsor for the Pastrana truck, while the Black Riffle Coffee Company will join Mitchell as a primary sponsor.

We got our first look at the trucks the will drive this week, which you can see below:

Travis Pastrana

Travis Pastrana

“I’m pumped to get back on track at Daytona,” said Pastrana in a release from the team. “This will be my first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race since 2023, so jumping back into the Niece Chevrolet is going to be a blast. Daytona is one of those places where anything can happen, and lining up with Cleetus and Ricky [Stenhouse Jr.] just adds to the fun. BRUNT and Black Rifle Coffee Company have been awesome partners, from everything we’re doing at Pastranaland to Channel 199, so it’s pretty cool to take on this next challenge together and see how it plays out.”

Cleetus McFarland

Cleetus McFarland

Added Mitchell: “I’ve been lucky to drive a lot of really cool stuff, but Daytona in a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck is a whole new level. This is my first time in the series, so I know it’s going to push me way outside my comfort zone, and that’s what makes it so exciting. I’m incredibly grateful to have partners like Black Rifle Coffee Company, BRUNT and Niece Motorsports backing us every step of the way. We’re going to go have some fun and see what this thing can do.”

