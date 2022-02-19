Daytona NASCAR Truck Series race results

Listen to this article

When the 'Big One' struck coming to the white flag, a 15-minute red flag was followed by an overtime restart where Parker Kligerman pushed the 2021 championship runner-up Zane Smith out into the race lead.

Just after the white flag, a small wreck in the back forced another caution flag and Smith took the checkered flag for Front Row Motorsports ahead of Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes.

Smith, 22, now has four CWTS victories.

Pos. Driver 1 Zane Smith 2 Ben Rhodes 3 Christian Eckes 4 Tanner Gray 5 Parker Kligerman 6 Carson Hocevar 7 Jesse Little 8 Ty Majeski 9 Danny Bohn 10 Matt DiBenedetto 11 Riley Herbst 12 Spencer Boyd 13 Austin Wayne Self 14 Timmy Hill 15 Austin Hill 16 Stewart Friesen 17 Hailie Deegan 18 Thad Moffitt 19 Kris Wright 20 Jason White 21 Chandler Smith 22 Tate Fogleman 23 Bryan Dauzat 24 John Hunter Nemechek 25 Lawless Alan 26 Derek Kraus 27 Matt Crafton 28 Tyler Ankrum 29 Grant Enfinger 30 Colby Howard 31 Blaine Perkins 32 Corey Heim 33 Jack Wood 34 Johnny Sauter 35 Bret Holmes 36 Dean Thompson