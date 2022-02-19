Daytona NASCAR Truck Series race results

Previous / John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks Next / Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck raceNASCAR Truck / Daytona Results
The NASCAR Truck Series season-opener at Daytona has concluded after a two-lap overtime shootout.
When the 'Big One' struck coming to the white flag, a 15-minute red flag was followed by an overtime restart where Parker Kligerman pushed the 2021 championship runner-up Zane Smith out into the race lead.
Just after the white flag, a small wreck in the back forced another caution flag and Smith took the checkered flag for Front Row Motorsports ahead of Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes.
Smith, 22, now has four CWTS victories.
|Pos.
|Driver
|1
|Zane Smith
|2
|Ben Rhodes
|3
|Christian Eckes
|4
|Tanner Gray
|5
|Parker Kligerman
|6
|Carson Hocevar
|7
|Jesse Little
|8
|Ty Majeski
|9
|Danny Bohn
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|11
|Riley Herbst
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|13
|Austin Wayne Self
|14
|Timmy Hill
|15
|Austin Hill
|16
|Stewart Friesen
|17
|Hailie Deegan
|18
|Thad Moffitt
|19
|Kris Wright
|20
|Jason White
|21
|Chandler Smith
|22
|Tate Fogleman
|23
|Bryan Dauzat
|24
|John Hunter Nemechek
|25
|Lawless Alan
|26
|Derek Kraus
|27
|Matt Crafton
|28
|Tyler Ankrum
|29
|Grant Enfinger
|30
|Colby Howard
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|32
|Corey Heim
|33
|Jack Wood
|34
|Johnny Sauter
|35
|Bret Holmes
|36
|Dean Thompson
