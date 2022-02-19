Tickets Subscribe
Previous / John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks Next / Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck race
Daytona NASCAR Truck Series race results

The NASCAR Truck Series season-opener at Daytona has concluded after a two-lap overtime shootout.

When the 'Big One' struck coming to the white flag, a 15-minute red flag was followed by an overtime restart where Parker Kligerman pushed the 2021 championship runner-up Zane Smith out into the race lead.

Just after the white flag, a small wreck in the back forced another caution flag and Smith took the checkered flag for Front Row Motorsports ahead of Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes.

Smith, 22, now has four CWTS victories.

Pos. Driver
1 Zane Smith
2 Ben Rhodes
3 Christian Eckes
4 Tanner Gray
5 Parker Kligerman
6 Carson Hocevar
7 Jesse Little
8 Ty Majeski
9 Danny Bohn
10 Matt DiBenedetto
11 Riley Herbst
12 Spencer Boyd
13 Austin Wayne Self
14 Timmy Hill
15 Austin Hill
16 Stewart Friesen
17 Hailie Deegan
18 Thad Moffitt
19 Kris Wright
20 Jason White
21 Chandler Smith
22 Tate Fogleman
23 Bryan Dauzat
24 John Hunter Nemechek
25 Lawless Alan
26 Derek Kraus
27 Matt Crafton
28 Tyler Ankrum
29 Grant Enfinger
30 Colby Howard
31 Blaine Perkins
32 Corey Heim
33 Jack Wood
34 Johnny Sauter
35 Bret Holmes
36 Dean Thompson

 

