Daniel Dye indefinitely suspended for mocking David Malukas with homophobic voice
NASCAR has taken action against Dye, who made inappropriate comments about Malukas' sexuality, mocking him with a homophobic voice in a recent livestream
Daniel Dye, #10 Kaulig Racing Ram
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Daniel Dye, 22, has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR and will be required to undergo sensitivity training if he hopes to get back behind the wheel. Kaulig Racing has also indefinitely suspended Dye from the organization, "effective immediately after becoming aware today of comments he made on social media."
Dye was competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as part of Kaulig Racing's new Ram Truck program this year, driving the #10 Ram 1500. He sits 13th in points after finishes of 17th, 13th, and 17th to open the 2026 season. He was also making some NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series appearances with Am Racing early in the year.
What happened
Live-streaming on Whatnot (an online marketplace where sellers host live rapid-fire video auctions and sell items), Dye was handling some trading cards when he started talking about meeting IndyCar driver David Malukas while doing promotional material for the NASCAR Truck/IndyCar doubleheader at St. Petersburg. Others in the stream included NASCAR O'Reilly Series driver Brent Crews, and Crews' stepfather, Matt Lankford.
Dye admitted to not knowing much about the Team Penske driver, and Dye recalled asking Malukas if he raced on any ovals.
"He was distraught I asked him that question," said Dye, who then began to mock Malukas with a homophobic voice as he explained what Malukas said in response. Crews walked away during this portion of the video and was not subject to any disciplinary action from NASCAR.
Malukas has not yet publicly commented on the situation.
Daniel Dye statement and apology
"I want to first apologize to David Malukas. I recently went on a live stream with some friends and made some careless comments. I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I'm sorry to anyone who was offended. That's not how I want to represent myself.
"I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who / would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that's exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard. In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I did and for that I need to be a better friend.
"What I said doesn't reflect how I feel about them or anyone else. I didn't think enough before I spoke, and l in no way meant any harm. I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better.
"I'm taking this seriously and working on being more aware and respectful moving forward. I'm sorry to everyone I let down. I am committed to learning from this and better understanding that the impact that my decisions can have on others. That includes educating myself, listening to those affected, and taking meaningful steps to ensure my actions reflect respect and inclusivity going forward.
"I know I've got a platform and a responsibility, and I need to use it better."
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