NASCAR Truck Homestead
Currey secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride with Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports has announced Bayley Currey as the full-time driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2024 season.

Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Currey has competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series since 2017, starting a total of 43 races. 2023 has been his best year yet, scoring three top-fives and four top-tens in ten starts with Niece Motorsports. His best showing came at Atlanta earlier this year, finishing fourth.

Currey also has 111 starts in the Xfinity Series, finishing as high as seventh at Phoenix in 2021. Additionally, he has started 12 Cup races with a career-best result of 25th at Pocono in 2019.

Sponsorship details for Currey's 2024 campaign are expected to be revealed by the end of the year.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports full-time next season,” said Currey. “Al [Niece] and everyone at Niece Motorsports have always been good to me, so it means a lot to get to race for them next year. I’ve been working in the shop for the majority of this season, so I’ve seen firsthand the preparation that goes into bringing quality Chevrolets to the track every week. I’m looking forward to running up front and contending for wins.”

Added Niece Motorsports General Manger Cody Efaw: “Bayley is incredibly talented and we are excited to have him on board fulltime next year. Bayley has been in the shop this season working alongside everyone here. He puts in the work on and off the track, and it continues to show in his performance. We have high expectations next season across the board at Niece Motorsports.”

The team recently announced Matt Mills as the full-time driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, replacing the Cup-bound Carson Hocevar.

