Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Race in
19 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
WU in
10 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Race in
22 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Homestead / Interview

Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"

shares
comments
Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 8:36 PM

In the end, Matt Crafton didn’t score a win during the 2019 Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series season, but to become a three-time series champion it wasn’t required.

Champion Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150
Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 Ideal Door/Menards
Champion Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150
Champion Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150

Consistency had propelled Crafton through much of the season and into the playoffs, but he still rose to the occasion on Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway with perhaps his best performance of the year.

He still didn’t win – finishing second to eventual race winner Austin Hill – but he out-ran the other three drivers in contention for the championship, and that’s all that’s required to win the title.

“This thing was phenomenal. Hill had a rocket ship and there at the end of the race I felt like I could have raced him harder, but at the same time I felt like I could have lost a lot of time racing him,” Crafton said. 

“At the end of the day it was about winning the war and not the battle.”

It was also a good summation of Crafton’s 2019 season.

Winning isn't everything

By the end of the year, he had finished with seven top-five and 18 top-10 finishes and won three poles in 23 races. He had finished second in a race one previous time this year, at Texas in June.

Even in Crafton’s two previous championship seasons (2013 and 2014), he won a combined total of three races. Consistency has always been the driving factor of his No. 88 ThorSport Racing team.

“It's been a rough year for sure. We’ve had a lot of issues, but we’ve had speed and we kind of made a pact that we were going to stick with a certain package dating back to last year, and I feel like we’re making gains on it,” said Crafton’s crew chief, Junior Joiner.

Crafton, 43, agreed.

“I’d say we made gains without a doubt. We didn’t win tonight, but at the end of the day we can always say we won the battle,” he said.

“We got the big trophy at the end of the year, and that’s all that matters, and it feels damned good, I’ll tell you that much.”

Read Also:

Next article
Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title

Previous article

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Homestead
Drivers Matt Crafton
Teams ThorSport Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Homestead

Homestead

13 Nov - 15 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Verstappen beats Vettel, Hamilton to pole

2h
2
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton surprised by Red Bull's straightline speed

1h
3
MotoGP

Alex Marquez closing on 2020 Repsol Honda MotoGP deal

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "down on power" against Red Bull, Ferrari

1h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4

Latest news

Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"
NSTR

Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title
NSTR

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title

Eckes and Lessard land full-time Truck rides at KBM for 2020
NSTR

Eckes and Lessard land full-time Truck rides at KBM for 2020

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?

Tyler Ankrum joins GMS Racing for 2020 Trucks season
NSTR

Tyler Ankrum joins GMS Racing for 2020 Trucks season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.