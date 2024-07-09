Conor Daly to run three NASCAR Truck races this year
Veteran IndyCar driver Conor Daly has signed a three-race deal with the Niece Motorsports, driving the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado.
Conor Daly, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing - Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet Chevrolet
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The 32-year-old Indiana native has starts in all three national divisions of NASCAR, but none this year. However, he did make his ARCA debut at Mid-Ohio earlier this month, finishing eighth.
He plans to compete in the Truck races at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) on July 19th, Kansas Speedway on September 27th, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 26th. Power Plus will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 44 truck. Wally Rogers has been named as the crew chief.
“I couldn’t be more excited to get back into a truck with Niece Motorsports!" said Daly in a release from the team. "Al Niece and Cody Efaw have always been great to me and supportive of my Indy 500 efforts as well over the years as we’ve got to know each other. We’ve been working on putting a program together for a while and I’m happy we could finally work out the details to go racing together once again. I have a lot to learn but I want to compete and I know these guys will give me a great chance at that. I am extremely thankful to have some great partners in Power Plus to make this happen. Everyone from Power Plus have been super willing to help out when I need it most and I love representing for them.”
Daly only has three previous starts in the Truck Series, all with Niece. His best finish was 18th. His stock car racing resume also includes two Xfinity starts and three Cup starts. He finished 29th in the 2023 Daytona 500.
Conor Daly, DRR-CUSICK MOTORSPORTS Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
But IndyCar is where Daly has really made a name for himself. He has over 100 IndyCar starts since 2013, including eleven in the Indianapolis 500. He has three consecutive top-tens in the 500, finishing as high as sixth in 2022.
"Conor has been great to work with every time he's stepped into one of our trucks," said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports General Manager. "It's been fun to see his interest in NASCAR grow since he made that first start with our team in Las Vegas a few years ago. Now that we have him secured for multiple races this year, I think that will give him a chance to go out there and learn each week to get better for his upcoming starts."
