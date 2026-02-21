Colin Braun joins Ram to run first NASCAR Truck race in almost 15 years

Colin Braun is coming back to NASCAR to drive the No. 25 'free agent' Ram 1500 for Kaulig Racing at St. Petersburg. Tony Stewart piloted the truck in Daytona, while Ty Dillon is behind the wheel this weekend at Atlanta.

Braun is one the most experienced drivers in IMSA today. The 37-year-old has over 150 starts, three championships (2014, 2015, 2022), and over 20 victories as a driver in the top level of American sports car racing.

His many triumphs include an LMP2 class win in the 2023 Le Mans 24, several victories in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona with one overall in 2023. He's also been victorious in other endurance racing classics like the Six Hours at The Glen, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, and the Sebring 12 Hours.

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Scott Dixon, AJ Allmendinger Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

But in a past life, Braun was a NASCAR driver. Braun has 53 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, competing full-time there in 2008 and 2009. That '09 season featured his lone victory in the national level of NASCAR, winning with Roush at Michigan and going on to end the year fifth in points. He also has two poles and runner-up finish in 31 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts.

When he takes the green flag at St. Pete next weekend, it will be Braun's first race back in NASCAR since Atlanta in September, 2011. Braun will be one of the few drivers in the field who has experience at St. Pete, and made his lone IndyCar start there in 2024.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck, especially on such a cool weekend when they debut in St. Pete,” said Braun. "Ram’s program offers a fantastic opportunity to mix my endurance background with oval and street course racing. I’m thrilled Ram is giving me this chance. I have seen how much work the Kaulig crew is putting into getting this program started up, and giving them a great result would repay them for the hard work!”