Subscribe
Previous / Rain forces cancellation of Xfinity and Truck qualifying
NASCAR Truck / Atlanta Race report

Christian Eckes wins wreck-marred Atlanta Truck race

Christian Eckes survived a wreck-marred race and a chaotic overtime to escape with the win on Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

A late-race wreck involving Carson Hocevar sent the race into a two-lap overtime with Nick Sanchez in the lead.

Eckes, 22, powered to the lead on the restart, briefly lost it to Sanchez, and grabbed it back before a caution was displayed for a multi-truck wreck in Turn 4 on the last lap.

The win is the first of the season for Eckes, who had to fight back from the rear of the field mid-race after a speeding penalty.

Eckes, a native of Middletown, N.Y., has one previous series victory and moved in the offseason from ThorSport Racing to Bill McAnally Racing.

 

“There’s a lot of thoughts for sure. It was a tough offseason,” Eckes said. “I’m driving as hard as I ever have – a have a lot to prove to the people who know who they are.

“Just really happy. Thanks to this team, they work so damn hard and this is what makes it all worth it. I’m pumped. This is going to be a really good year.”

Sanchez ended up second, John Hunter Nemechek third, Bayley Currey fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Ben Rhodes, Timmy Hill, Chase Purdy, Matt Crafton and Jack Wood.

The race featured 11 cautions – including seven in the final stage – that covered 58 of the 137 laps completed.

Stage 3

Following the caution between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap truck pit with Nemechek first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 68, Nemechek was followed by Corey Heim, DiBenedetto, Stewart Friesen and Tyler Ankrum.

Akinori Ogata spun off Turn 2 on Lap 78 and tagged in the inside wall on the backstretch to bring out the fifth caution of the race.

The lead-lap trucks all pit with Nemechek first off pit road. Both Eckes and Bret Holmes were penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Heim and Colby Howard collided on pit road during the stops but were both able to continue in the race.

On the restart on Lap 84, Nemechek led the way.

Sanchez appeared to fall off the pace on the restart and Heim slammed into the rear of his No. 2 truck to immediately place the race back under caution.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 94 with Nemechek still out front, followed by Purdy, Ankrum, DiBenedetto and Rhodes.

Dean Thompson got pinched into the wall and wrecked on Lap 97 to bring out the seventh caution of the race.

Nemechek remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 103.

With a push from Crafton, Wood moved briefly into the lead on Lap 104 only to see Nemechek reclaim it on Lap 105.

Just after Wood returned to the lead on Lap 113, Nemechek got into the back of Wood and spun him out in front of the field, which brought out a caution. Grant Enfinger and ty Majeski had to take evasive action to avoid getting collected in the incident.

Nemechek led the way when the race resumed on Lap 121 followed by Purdy and Currey.

Just after Sanchez got a shove into the lead on Lap 123, Hocevar and Lawless Alan hit the wall in Turn 3 to place the race back under caution.

The race returned to green with six laps remaining and Sanchez out front followed by Eckes and Rhodes.

On Lap 131, Hocevar wrecked again in Turn 2 to bring out the 10th caution of the race and send it into a two-lap overtime.

Sanchez led the way on the restart followed by Eckes, Rhodes, Nemechek and Purdy.

Stage 2

Crafton held off a late charge from Majeski and Nemechek off Turn 4 to take the Stage 2 win.

Majeski ended up second, Nemechek third, Rhodes fourth and Heim rounded out the top-five.

Following the caution between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap cars elected to pit but Crafton stayed out and inherited the lead. Zane Smith was first off pit road among those who pit.

On the restart on Lap 38, Crafton was followed by Majeski and Rhodes.

NASCAR was forced to display a caution on Lap 40 for debris on the frontstretch, which turned out to be a piece of ballast. That will likely be a big penalty for team responsible next week.

Crafton remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 45 followed by Majeski and Rhodes.

Kaden Honeycutt got a big push on the restart to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Crafton powered back to the lead on Lap 46 as Honeycutt appeared to fall of the pace and dropped to pit road to make a green-flag stop.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Crafton held a small lead over Majeski as Rhodes remained in third.

Stage 1

Eckes held of a furious charge from Zane Smith in a one-dash to the finish and claimed the Stage 1 win.

Enfinger was third, Crafton fourth and DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

With qualifying canceled by rain, Zane Smith started on the pole but Eckes powered to the lead on Lap 1 with a push from Majeski.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Eckes maintained a small lead over Zane Smith with Enfinger in third.

Daniel Dye fell off the pace and a lap down with 10 to go in the stage.

On Lap 24, Tanner Gray and Layne Riggs made contact and both hit the wall to bring out the first caution of the race.

A handful of trucks elected to pit but Eckes remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 30.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 19 United States Christian Eckes Chevrolet 137 2:17'05.600     35
2 2 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet 137 2:17'05.678 0.078 0.078 11
3 17 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 137 2:17'05.806 0.206 0.128 53
4 41 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 137 2:17'06.035 0.435 0.229  
5 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 137 2:17'06.410 0.810 0.375 3
6 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 137 2:17'06.411 0.811 0.001  
7 4 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 137 2:17'06.835 1.235 0.424  
8 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 137 2:17'06.836 1.236 0.001 2
9 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 137 2:17'07.015 1.415 0.179 29
10 51 Jack Wood Chevrolet 137 2:17'07.016 1.416 0.001 2
11 98 United States Ty Majeski Ford 137 2:17'08.074 2.474 1.058  
12 13 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 137 2:17'08.143 2.543 0.069  
13 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 137 2:17'08.535 2.935 0.392  
14 30 United States Ryan Vargas Toyota 137 2:17'08.692 3.092 0.157  
15 02 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 137 2:17'08.909 3.309 0.217 1
16 43 Daniel Dye Chevrolet 137 2:17'09.038 3.438 0.129  
17 46 Akinori Ogata Toyota 137 2:17'09.039 3.439 0.001  
18 35 Jake Garcia Chevrolet 137 2:17'09.249 3.649 0.210  
19 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 137 2:17'09.426 3.826 0.177  
20 38 Zane Smith Ford 137 2:17'10.388 4.788 0.962  
21 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 137 2:17'10.389 4.789 0.001  
22 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 137 2:17'13.114 7.514 2.725  
23 22 United States Josh Reaume Ford 137 2:17'13.209 7.609 0.095  
24 15 United States Tanner Gray Toyota 137 2:17'22.065 16.465 8.856  
25 24 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 137 2:17'33.394 27.794 11.329  
26 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 136 2:16'34.521 1 Lap 1 Lap  
27 9 Colby Howard Chevrolet 134 2:15'19.811 3 Laps 2 Laps  
28 1 Layne Riggs Toyota 134 2:17'12.266 3 Laps 1'52.455  
29 33 Mason Massey Ford 134 2:17'17.416 3 Laps 5.150  
30 5 Dean Thompson Toyota 131 2:17'28.124 6 Laps 3 Laps  
31 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 127 2:09'09.921 10 Laps 4 Laps  
32 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 126 2:03'33.694 11 Laps 1 Lap  
33 04 Kaden Honeycutt Ford 123 2:17'23.718 14 Laps 3 Laps 1
34 11 Corey Heim Toyota 83 1:14'23.752 54 Laps 40 Laps  
35 20 Mason Maggio Chevrolet 52 52'34.520 85 Laps 31 Laps  
36 34 Keith McGee Ford 7 7'14.772 130 Laps 45 Laps  
shares
comments

Rain forces cancellation of Xfinity and Truck qualifying
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Keselowski revels in "heck of a battle" with Logano

Keselowski revels in "heck of a battle" with Logano

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Keselowski revels in "heck of a battle" with Logano Keselowski revels in "heck of a battle" with Logano

Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski

Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Piastri "surprised" by Gasly contact damage in Saudi Arabian GP

Piastri "surprised" by Gasly contact damage in Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Piastri "surprised" by Gasly contact damage in Saudi Arabian GP Piastri "surprised" by Gasly contact damage in Saudi Arabian GP

Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal"

Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal" Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal"

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.