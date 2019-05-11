Sign in
NASCAR Truck / Kansas / Race report

Ross Chastain earns upset win in Kansas Truck race

By:
44m ago

After Stewart Friesen ran out of fuel with less than three laps to go, Ross Chastain inherited the race lead and captured his first career Gander Outdoor Truck Series victory.

After making a remarkable save with less than 20 laps to go, Ross Chastain ended up being at the right place at the right time late in the event.

As Friesen ran out of fuel, Chastain, who was just a few truck lengths back of Friesen, was able to slip by and snag his maiden Truck win.

Chastain, who is the only driver to start every NASCAR national series race this season, picked up his first truck series win in his 66th start.

Friesen and his team only took two tires on their final pit stop due to the miscommunication on not taking four tires which meant his team was not able to get enough fuel in his truck.

Chastain, who has one Xfinity Series win on his resume from last year, was able to hold off Ben Rhodes for the victory.

“This is what sports is all about,” said a jubilant Chastain in Victory Lane. “Comebacks. We had the world by the tail last year and had everything came out against us.

“We’re such a small group and all the guys in the shop and we get a lot of help from GMS but we got it (the win).

“This is sweet.”

Todd Gilliland was third with Austin Hill fourth. Brandon Jones rebounded from an early spin in the race to finish fifth.

Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt, Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton rounded out the top 10.

On Lap 139 Grant Enfinger and Brett Moffitt brought out the fifth caution of the race when they got together while racing for second place. Both were able to make pit stops and continue in the race.

Stage 1

Crafton led the way from the pole and remained out front for the first eight laps of the race before Stewart Fiesen took the lead on Lap 9.

Friesen, who was fastest in both practice sessions earlier in the day moved into the lead after starting 10th and remained out front until Brett Moffitt took the lead after a restart on Lap 31.

Friesen was able to get back around Moffitt one lap later where he remained out front until the end of Stage 1 on Lap 40. Moffitt followed in second with Enfinger, Chastain and Hill rounding out the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Crafton, Gilliland, Creed, Burton and Ankrum.

Stage 2

Friesen was able to collect the Stage 2, win holding off Moffitt for the top spot on Lap 80. Friesen restarted the second stage in fourth and was able to work his way back up to battle for the lead in just nine laps.

Enfinger was third with Chastain and Creed the top five. Crafton, Gilliland, Hill, Ankrum and Rhodes completed the top 10.

After taking the lead on the restart on Lap 60 after starting 13th in the race Grant Enfinger was able to stay out front until Lap 69 when Friesen got back to the point and Moffitt followed him in second moving Enfinger back to third.

Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill took two tires during the pits stops prior to the start of stage 2 to get track position where Creed remained out front until Lap 59.

The third caution of the race was given to the field on Lap 52 when she spun coming out of Turn 4 and slid into the grass in the infield that dug her truck in the ground causing significant damage to her No. 54 truck.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 45 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 167   5
2 99 United States Ben Rhodes  Ford 167 0.483 1
3 4 United States Todd Gilliland  Toyota 167 0.859  
4 16 United States Austin Hill  Toyota 167 2.014 1
5 51 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 167 4.085  
6 88 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 167 5.322 9
7 98 United States Grant Enfinger  Ford 167 6.241 47
8 24 United States Brett Moffitt  Chevrolet 167 6.320 4
9 46 Riley Herbst  Toyota 167 7.352  
10 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 167 7.993  
11 17 Tyler Ankrum  Toyota 167 8.929  
12 02 Tyler Dippel  Chevrolet 166 1 lap 2
13 3 United States Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 166 1 lap  
14 12 Gus Dean  Chevrolet 166 1 lap  
15 52 United States Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 166 1 lap 87
16 44 United States Angela Ruch  Chevrolet 163 4 laps  
17 20 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 162 5 laps  
18 34 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 160 7 laps  
19 2 United States Sheldon Creed  Chevrolet 158 9 laps 12
20 33 United States Josh Reaume  Chevrolet 135 31 laps  
21 6 United States Norm Benning  Chevrolet 109 57 laps  
22 13 United States Johnny Sauter  Ford 97 70 laps  
23   United States Joey Gase  Chevrolet 93 73 laps  
24 8 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 59 107 laps  
25 54 United States Natalie Decker  Toyota 51 115 laps  
26 38 United States T.J. Bell  Chevrolet 44 122 laps  
27 22 United States Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 26 140 laps  
28 87 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 8 158 laps  
29 1 Bayley Currey  Toyota 4 162 laps  
30 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet   166 laps  
About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Kansas
Drivers Ross Chastain
Teams Niece Motorsports
Author Tim Southers
