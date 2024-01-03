Subscribe
NASCAR Truck
News

Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

Chase Purdy will compete for the NASCAR Truck Series championship with Spire Motorsports in 2024.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Chase Purdy, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Purdy, 24, will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in 2024. He has 75 starts in the Truck Series, scoring two poles, three top-fives and 16 top-tens.

In 2023, he drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports, which was sold to Spire last September. Purdy ended the year 11th in the championship standings. It was with KBM he scored a career-best finish of second at Texas.

“I’m really excited to get going on 2024 with Spire Motorsports,” said Purdy in a release from the team. “Seeing what they've done in the last few years and the drivers they've had come through, being in that system makes me excited for the future. I’m more determined than ever. There are a few new people, Jason Trinchere, obviously being one of them, but, for the most part, we still have our same core group of guys so we’re looking to keep up that momentum from last year. I'm just really eager to get the new season started. I can't wait to get to work.”

Spire, which has been expanding rapidly as of late, ran a partial Truck schedule over the past two years. They already have two wins, winning with William Byron at Martinsville in 2022 and Kyle Larson at North Wilkesboro in 2023.

They ran a total of 11 Truck races in both 2022 and 2023. In the Cup Series, they've expanded into a three-car operation for the first time, buying a charter from Live Fast Motorsports.

“Chase Purdy is really coming into his own as a driver and we think pairing him with a crew chief the caliber of Jason Trinchere will elevate his level of competitiveness immediately,” said Spire Motorsports President Doug Duchardt. “We put a lot of thought into putting Chase together with the right person and at the conclusion of that process, it was very clear that Jason is the person to lead the No. 77 team. This is a combination we expect to set a very high bar in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.”

Purdy will partner with crew chief Jason Trinchere for the 2024 season.

shares
comments
Previous article 2024 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Cale Yarborough obituary: Remembering NASCAR's toughest competitor

Cale Yarborough obituary: Remembering NASCAR's toughest competitor

NASCAR Cup

Cale Yarborough obituary: Remembering NASCAR's toughest competitor Cale Yarborough obituary: Remembering NASCAR's toughest competitor

The NASCAR world reacts to the passing of Cale Yarborough

The NASCAR world reacts to the passing of Cale Yarborough

NASCAR Cup

The NASCAR world reacts to the passing of Cale Yarborough The NASCAR world reacts to the passing of Cale Yarborough

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Spire Motorsports
More from
Spire Motorsports
Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president

Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president

NASCAR Cup

Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

Latest news

New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record

New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record

Auto Automotive

New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Indy IndyCar

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe