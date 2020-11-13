Chase Purdy joins GMS Racing for 2021 Truck schedule

Purdy, a 21-year-old student at the University of Mississippi, ran seven races with GMS this past season with a best finish of 10th at Kansas Speedway in July.

Purdy will join teammates Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith and Tyler Ankrum in competing for the 2021 Truck Series championship.

“I am very excited to be back full-time racing again, especially with a strong organization like GMS Racing,” said Purdy. “I am ready to get to work with this team and start preparing for 2021.

“I am already counting down the days until we leave for Daytona.”

Purdy, a native of Meridian, Miss., ran fulltime in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series for MDM Motorsports, earning 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes and finished fourth in the series standings.

He also ran a pair of Truck race – at Martinsville, Va., and Phoenix – in 2018 with GMS and is a former member of the NASCAR Next program, an industry-wide initiative designed to showcase rising young stars in racing.

“We are happy to have Chase back and this time for a full season,” said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. “He will be a great addition to our powerhouse team for 2021.

“Sheldon, Zane and Tyler will be great mentors for him to learn off of. I can’t wait to see how he learns and grows as a driver this coming season.”

