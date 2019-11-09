Top events
Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Championship 4 set for Truck Series title-decider

shares
comments
Championship 4 set for Truck Series title-decider
Nov 9, 2019, 3:15 AM

The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been decided.

Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Best Points Finish
Brett Moffitt GMS Racing Chevrolet 4 1st (2018)
Ross Chastain Niece Motorsports Chevrolet  3 17th (2012)
Stewart Friesen  Halmar Friesen Racing Chevrolet 2 7th (2018)
Matt Crafton  ThorSport Racing Ford 0 1st (2013, 2014)

