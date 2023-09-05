Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol

Kvapil, 20, has won multiple races with JR Motorsports in the CARS Pro Late Model and CARS Late Model Stock Car tours.

He currently leads the championship standings in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour and is a member of Chevrolet's driver development program.

Now he'll get the chance on the national stage of NASCAR for the first time in his career. On September 14th, he will pilot the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado with HendrickCars.com serving as the primary sponsor.

Kyle Larson, Spire Motorsports, Hendrick Cars.com Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

"I’m super excited for the opportunity to drive the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado at Bristol,” said Kvapil in a release from the team. “Bono [Kevin Manion], [Mike] Greci, and all the guys are awesome to work with and I can’t wait to work with them at the track. Fortunately, I am getting some simulator time in with Bono and Andrew [Overstreet] to get ready for the race. Huge thanks to Jeff [Dickerson], T.J. [Puchyr], Mr. [Rick] Hendrick, everyone at JR Motorsports and everybody else who helped me get to this point. I’m ready to hit the track for my first start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.”

His surname may be familiar to long-time NASCAR fans, as Carson is the son of 2003 NASCAR Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil.

Travis started nearly 500 races across all three national divisions between 2001 and 2019, including 271 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Along with the 2003 Truck title, the elder Kvapil also won nine Truck races.

Spire Motorsports have entered the No. 7 truck in select races this year, winning at North Wilkesboro with Kyle Larson. Other 2023 drivers have included Corey LaJoie, Marco Andretti, Austin Hill, Layne Riggs, Jonathan Davenport, and Derek Kraus.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know Carson and having him drive the HendrickCars.com Chevy Silverado at Bristol,” said Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion. “We’ve been having a lot of fun and a fair amount of success with our truck program this season. Winning at North Wilkesboro with Kyle Larson was definitely a highlight, but it has really been fun seeing what some of these younger guys can do. Layne Riggs and Derek Kraus did a really good job for us and we’re looking for the same type of thing out of Carson. It’s exciting to give these guys a shot in our truck.”