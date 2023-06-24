Hocevar hangs on to Nashville Truck win after late restart

Hocevar powered past then-leader Corey Heim on a restart with 40 of 150 laps remaining to take the lead for the first time in the race.

A wreck involving Christian Eckes and Stewart Friesen set up a restart with three laps remaining and several challengers lined up behind Hocevar with fresher tires.

Hocevar got a good jump on the restart and held off reigning series champion Zane Smith by 0.271 seconds to earn his second career win, with both coming this season.

Hocevar’s two victories put him in good position with just three races remaining before the start of the series playoffs.

“I’m enjoying this a lot right now,” said Hocevar, who also collected a $50,000 bonus for the win as part of the Triple Truck Challenge. “I’m so excited I get to hold the trophy.”

Nick Sanchez finished third, Heim was fourth and Bayley Currey rounded out the top-five. Sanchez (four) and Currey (two) had taken new tires on the final caution.

Completing the top-10 were Chase Purdy, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes and Jake Garcia.

Stage 1

Smith passed Sanchez with six of 45 laps remaining and held on to take the Stage 1 win, his second stage victory of the season. Currey was third, Hocevar fourth and Heim fifth.

Hailee Deegan triggered a multi-truck wreck in the opening laps that also collected Lawless Alan and Jack Wood. The damage to Alan’s truck knocked him out of the race.

Stage 2

Heim passed DiBenedetto on a restart with five laps remaining and claimed the Stage 2 win when the race was placed under caution with one to go due to a three-truck wreck. Hocevar ended up second and DiBenedetto third.

Stewart Friesen spun out with 10 of 50 laps remaining in the stage to bring out a caution that sent most of lead-lap trucks down pit road. DiBenedetto stayed on the track and inherited the lead.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap trucks remained on the track with Heim still in the lead on the restart on lap 103.

Two laps later, Dean Thompson and Eckes wrecked to place the race under caution.

On the restart with 40 laps remaining, Hocevar powered past Heim to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Smith also got around Heim 10 laps later to move into second and set his sights on Hocevar for the lead.

Friesen and Eckes wrecked on lap 141 to bring out a late-race caution and send several lead-lap trucks down pit road for new tires. Currey was the first off pit road among those who pit after he took on new right-side tires.

Hocevar remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed with three laps to go. Currey, the first truck on new tires, lined up seventh.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led 1 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 150 1:57'15.849 40 2 38 Zane Smith Ford 150 1:57'16.120 0.271 0.271 11 3 2 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet 150 1:57'16.157 0.308 0.037 37 4 11 Corey Heim Toyota 150 1:57'17.506 1.657 1.349 57 5 41 Bayley Currey Chevrolet 150 1:57'18.088 2.239 0.582 1 6 4 Chase Purdy Chevrolet 150 1:57'18.713 2.864 0.625 7 25 Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 150 1:57'18.952 3.103 0.239 3 8 16 Tyler Ankrum Toyota 150 1:57'19.583 3.734 0.631 9 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 150 1:57'19.595 3.746 0.012 10 35 Jake Garcia Chevrolet 150 1:57'19.845 3.996 0.250 11 15 Tanner Gray Toyota 150 1:57'20.004 4.155 0.159 12 66 Jake Drew Ford 150 1:57'20.617 4.768 0.613 13 23 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 150 1:57'20.679 4.830 0.062 14 17 Taylor Gray Toyota 150 1:57'20.840 4.991 0.161 15 88 Matt Crafton Ford 150 1:57'20.932 5.083 0.092 16 56 Timmy Hill Toyota 150 1:57'21.130 5.281 0.198 17 1 Toni Breidinger Toyota 150 1:57'21.334 5.485 0.204 18 52 Stewart Friesen Toyota 150 1:57'22.938 7.089 1.604 19 20 Nick Leitz Chevrolet 149 1:57'22.432 1 Lap 1 Lap 20 34 Mason Maggio Ford 149 1:57'23.595 1 Lap 1.163 21 04 Cory Roper Ford 148 1:57'24.132 2 Laps 1 Lap 22 43 Daniel Dye Chevrolet 148 1:57'28.086 2 Laps 3.954 23 19 Christian Eckes Chevrolet 148 1:57'36.683 2 Laps 8.597 24 30 Jonathan Shafer Toyota 147 1:57'21.616 3 Laps 1 Lap 25 12 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 147 1:57'24.360 3 Laps 2.744 26 33 Chase Janes Ford 147 1:57'25.369 3 Laps 1.009 27 02 Layne Riggs Chevrolet 147 1:57'28.932 3 Laps 3.563 28 13 Hailie Deegan Ford 146 1:57'26.571 4 Laps 1 Lap 29 9 Colby Howard Chevrolet 144 1:57'25.789 6 Laps 2 Laps 30 51 Jack Wood Chevrolet 144 1:57'26.259 6 Laps 0.470 31 98 Ty Majeski Ford 133 1:57'29.842 17 Laps 11 Laps 32 24 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 119 1:57'38.785 31 Laps 14 Laps 1 33 5 Dean Thompson Toyota 104 1:23'29.522 46 Laps 15 Laps 34 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 92 1:08'38.566 58 Laps 12 Laps 35 46 Memphis Villarreal Toyota 26 23'43.072 124 Laps 66 Laps 36 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 7 8'25.716 143 Laps 19 Laps