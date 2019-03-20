Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville

Wallace, who competes fulltime in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports, will compete in Saturday’s Truck Series race, driving the No. 22 Chevrolet for AM Racing.

Wallace will step in for Austin Wayne Self, who has been competing with the team since Daytona and is currently 12th in the series standings.

“In an effort to advance the performance component of our program, we will be putting a different Chevrolet driver in the seat of the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for Martinsville this weekend. We are pleased to announce Darrell Wallace Jr. as the driver,” a statement from AM Racing said.

“He has been selected with very specific objectives regarding program feedback and development. His record at the track speaks for itself.”

Two of Wallace’s six career Truck series wins have come at Martinsville, most recently in 2014. He earned his first NASCAR national series victory in 2013 fall race at the track while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

At the time of his first Truck win, Wallace became just the second African-American driver to win a NASCAR national series race. Wendell Scott won a Cup series race in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 1, 1963.