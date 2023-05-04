Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races
NASCAR Cup driver Bubba Wallace is returning to the Truck Series this season for the first time since 2021.
Tricon Garage announced Thursday that Wallace, who competes full time in Cup for 23XI Racing, will drive its No. 1 Toyota in upcoming races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.
Wallace, 29, has 49 career starts in Trucks, with his most recent coming in 2021 at the Bristol dirt race. He owns six wins and 15 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.
“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington and North Wilkesboro. Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program,” said team partner Johnny Gray.
“We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the No. 1 will be no exception.”
Wallace will join Jason White, Kaz Grala, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich, Toni Breidinger and Jesse Love on the list of drivers the team is using this season in the No. 1.
Kaz Grala, TRICON Garage, Island Coastal Lager Toyota Tundra
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
For Darlington, Wallace’s truck will be sponsored by Stone Country Records recording artist Annie Bosko.
At North Wilkesboro – which takes place during NASCAR All-Star Race weekend – Wallace will partner with Phoenix-based Pristine Auction.
Wallace has been the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck) each year he has competed in them. He is the only Black driver to win more than once in any series.
Wallace’s most recent Truck win came in 2017 at Michigan. He has a pair of wins in the Cup series, most recently last year at Kansas.
Blaney on Wallace NASCAR wreck: "You can’t block three times"
Blaney on Wallace NASCAR wreck: "You can’t block three times" Blaney on Wallace NASCAR wreck: "You can’t block three times"
Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Latest news
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes
Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle
Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.