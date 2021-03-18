Top events
Previous / Stewart Friesen adds Cup race to his Bristol Dirt Track weekend
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

By:

Bubba Wallace joins a growing list of NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have entered the Truck Series event at the Bristol Dirt Track.

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, and Chase Briscoe are among the other Cup drivers who have entered the Truck Series race.

Wallace will pilot the No. 11 Spencer Davis Motorsport Toyota Tundra in 49th appearance in the Trucks Series, where he has won six times. Notably, Wallace won the Truck race at the Eldora dirt track in 2014. Columbia Sportswear will serve as the primary sponsor.

Read Also:

“I’m pumped to get to Bristol and run on the dirt in the No. 11 Tundra,” said Wallace. “This is a race I’ve had circled on my calendar for the Cup race, so to be able to add the Truck race and have Columbia come on board just adds to the excitement for that week.

“I have the one win in the Truck Series at Eldora and it was a lot of fun. I may need to pull some notes from that race to prepare, but I’m just really looking forward to getting back in a Tundra and starting the Bristol weekend with a win.”

Bubba Wallace, No. 11 Columbia Sportswear Spencer Davis Motorsport Toyota Tundra

Bubba Wallace, No. 11 Columbia Sportswear Spencer Davis Motorsport Toyota Tundra

Photo by: iRacing

Team owner Spencer Davis said of Wallace's entry into the event: “We’re looking forward to having Bubba in our No. 11 Toyota Tundra at Bristol and to work with Columbia Sportswear. Any time you can get a driver with as much experience as Bubba in your truck, it’s a major boost.

“He’s proven what he can do on dirt as a past winner at Eldora, so we’re definitely optimistic about running well at Bristol, and hopefully giving him some experience to take into the Cup race on Sunday.”

 

