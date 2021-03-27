Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

After spending more than 1½ hours prepping the dirt surface following midday rains, the first of four Truck Series heat races had just started approximately at 5:15 p.m. ET when NASCAR red-flagged the race after one lap.

All of the trucks in the first heat except the race leader ended up plastered with mud on their windshields and front grilles.

While track workers began additional work on the surface, the rain began again and soon became quite heavy.

A little after 6 p.m. ET, NASCAR canceled the heat races for both Trucks and Cup and postponed the Truck race until 9 p.m. ET Sunday. It will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2.

However, rain remains in the forecast again on Sunday. The National Weather Service predicts a 90 percent chance of rain – including possible severe thunderstorms – during the day.

The race lineups for both Trucks and Cup were set per their respective rulebooks, which is based mostly on owner points.

John Hunter Nemechek will lead the Truck field to green.

Kyle Larson would have started the Cup race from the pole but changed engines over the weekend and will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. Last weekend’s race winner, Ryan Blaney, will now begin the Cup race in the No. 1 starting position

