Brendan Gaughan to make first NASCAR Truck start in almost 13 years at San Diego

Brendan Gaughan is getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR race car! The 50-year-old racer will pilot the No. 20 Bill McAnally Racing Chevrolet Silverado at the June 19 Truck Series race at Naval Base Coronado -- an all-new street course for NASCAR, taking place on an active military base in San Diego, California.

Gaughan was born in Los Angeles, and is part of the family that owns South Point Hotel & Casino, which will sponsor the effort.

Gaughan has 67 Cup starts with a best finish of fourth, 219 NASCAR O'Reilly Series starts with two victories (Road America 2014; Kentucky 2014), but most of his success came in the Truck Series.

Driving a NASCAR Truck, Gaughan started 217 NCTS races, winning eight races, including a six-win season in 2003.

San Diego will be Gaughan's first start in any level of NASCAR since 2020, and his first in the Truck Series since 2013.

“This is so cool to come back and race in a truck again for Bill (McAnally),” said Gaughan in a release from the team. “We’ve got a ton of history together, tons of great memories, and this is going to be something we’ll talk about for a long time. Ever since I heard the race at Coronado was going to happen, I knew I wanted to run something, and I’m just glad Bill and I were able to make this happen. This is a great chance for the NASCAR community to celebrate and recognize our military with a unique event, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Additionally, Gaughan earned back-to-back titles in the NASCAR Winston West Series (now ARCA West) in 2000 and 2001, winning eight races there. Gaughan's career also includes a class win in the 2011 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, driving a Porsche 997 GT3 Cup entry for TRG.