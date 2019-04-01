Sign in
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Austin Wayne Self suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

By:
29m ago

Driver Austin Wayne Self has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for violating the sport's substance abuse policy.

Austin Wayne Self, AM Racing, Chevrolet Silverado GO TEXAN
Self, 23, was competing full-time in the Gander Outdoor Truck Series with AM Racing before the suspension. Cup Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr. piloted the No. 22 truck in the last two races.

Per NASCAR's weekly penalty report, he was found in violation of Section 12.1 (actions detrimental to stock car racing) and Section 19 (substance abuse policy).

In order to be reinstated, he must first complete the Road to Recovery program. Self has 66 starts in the Truck Series with one top-five and five top-tens. He is also a winner in the ARCA Menards Series.

"AM Racing respects NASCAR’s decision and will follow their direction," a statement from the team read. "We expect Austin Wayne Self to return to the seat as quickly as possible. AM Racing will continue to operate as normal with a determination of a driver lineup set in the coming weeks.

"We expect to emerge from this challenge as a stronger team."

 

Series NASCAR Truck
Author Nick DeGroot
