Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Austin Theriault teams up with RBR for Daytona Truck race

shares
comments
Austin Theriault teams up with RBR for Daytona Truck race
By:
1h ago

Ricky Benton Racing celebrates its 10th season of NASCAR Truck Series racing in 2019 and this year they’ll have a former champion behind the wheel at Daytona International Speedway.

Austin Theriault, Brad Keselowski Racing Ford
Austin Theriault, Brad Keselowski Racing Ford
Regan Smith, Ricky Benton Racing Ford
Parker Kligerman, Ricky Benton Racing Ford

Austin Theriault will pilot the No. 92 Black’s Tire & Auto Service/Highland Construction Ford in the season opener and the 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion is ready for the opportunity.

“(Team owner) Ricky (Benton) and I started talking about teaming up late last year,” said Theriault. “I was looking for a place an organization where I could find a home and come in and help the organization. RBR really fit where I wanted to be in my career.

“I love succeeding in situations where you might be considered the underdog. Ricky has done some great things and helped a lot of drivers in the truck series; I think we can build on that this year.”

In addition to Daytona, the team currently plans to run Truck races at Martinsville, Charlotte and Bristol. Long-time RBR crew chief Mike Hester returns to the pit box in 2019 to lead the team’s efforts.

“Austin has had a lot of success in his career and came highly recommended (from former team owner Ken Schrader),” said Benton. “He has spent a lot of time at the shop working with Mike and the team to get the Daytona truck ready to race and has fit in with what we are doing well. I am looking forward to getting to the track.”

“The draft is the great equalizer as we go up against some of the bigger multi-truck teams,” said Theriault. “With the way the trucks race now, I think a lot of the things I learned in ARCA are going to be invaluable; pair that with this team’s track record at Daytona and I think we have a great shot at a good finish.”

Benton has fielded a truck in the series 80 times with a handful of drivers - most recently in 2018 with veteran Timothy Peters. The team has made six starts at Daytona with two top-five and four top-10 finishes. Clay Rogers and Parker Kligerman each finished third for Benton in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

Next article
NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes

Previous article

NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Austin Theriault
Teams RBR Enterprises
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes teases new-look livery ahead of 2019 launch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes teases new-look livery ahead of 2019 launch

4h ago
Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show Article
NASCAR Cup

Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show

Horner: 2019 rules an expensive Article
Formula 1

Horner: 2019 rules an expensive "mistake"

News in depth
Austin Theriault teams up with RBR for Daytona Truck race
NASCAR Truck

Austin Theriault teams up with RBR for Daytona Truck race

NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes

Jeff Gordon leads impressive group into NASCAR Hall of Fame
NASCAR Canada

Jeff Gordon leads impressive group into NASCAR Hall of Fame

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.