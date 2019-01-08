Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Austin Hill to replace Moffitt at Hattori Racing Enterprises

shares
comments
Austin Hill to replace Moffitt at Hattori Racing Enterprises
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jan 8, 2019, 4:47 PM

Former NASCAR Next member Austin Hill is moving into a championship-caliber ride in the Truck Series this season.

Brett Moffitt, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra AISIN Group celebrates his Championship win
Austin Hill, Ford
Brett Moffitt, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra AISIN Group celebrates his win with a burnout
Austin Hill, Young's Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado

Hattori Racing Enterprises, which won the 2018 Truck series championship with driver Brett Moffitt, announced Tuesday that Hill would drive its No. 16 Toyotas this season. Scott Zipadelli will continue as the team’s crew chief.

Hill, 24, is coming off his first fulltime season in Trucks, where he finished 11th in the series standings with Young’s Motorsports behind one top-five and six top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best fifth at Texas in November.

“I’m thrilled to join HRE this season,” Hill said in a statement. “Shige (Hattori, team owner) has built a great team and what they accomplished last season has me extremely optimistic heading to Daytona.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with great teams in the past, including my family’s team in the K&N Series, but this is an opportunity of a lifetime at HRE.

“Scott and the team proved what they’re capable of last season, and I can’t wait to get to work and see what we can accomplish this season.”

Hill won five times in 39 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and has made 51 starts in the Truck series, but 2018 was his first fulltime season. He’s twice been named to the NASCAR Next program, an industry-wide initiative designed to showcase rising young stars in racing.

“We’re proud of what all of our team members did last season, and I’m looking forward to having Austin drive our trucks and work with United Rentals and all of our partners,” Hattori said.

“Austin had a great career in the K&N Pro Series and did well in his first fulltime Truck series season last year. I’m looking forward to what we can do together this season.”

Next article
Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Previous article

Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Next article

Gus Dean joins Young's Motorsports for 2019 Truck season

Gus Dean joins Young's Motorsports for 2019 Truck season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Brett Moffitt , Austin Hill
Teams Hattori Racing Enterprises
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

News in depth
Full schedule for 2019 Daytona Speedweeks
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2019 Daytona Speedweeks

Harrison Burton's
NASCAR

Harrison Burton's "lifelong dream" in NASCAR begins at Daytona

What brings a new sponsor into NASCAR?
NASCAR Truck

What brings a new sponsor into NASCAR?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.