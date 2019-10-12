Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
QU in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Qualifying in
19 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Shootout in
05 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Talladega / Interview

Austin Hill thinking Truck title but "here to win Talladega"

shares
comments
Austin Hill thinking Truck title but "here to win Talladega"
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 12:30 AM

Austin Hill believes he can win the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series title but it’s not his most immediate goal.

Hill, who opened the 2019 season winning the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, is looking to sweep the superspeedway races this season with a win in Saturday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

A win at Talladega would also lock Hill into the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and give him the opportunity race for a series title in his first season with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

“I feel like you can’t really change anything you have done all season. We need to be aggressive and we need to be upfront, because we need to get stage points,” Hill, 25, said. “Stage points are huge. If we can go out there and win the first two stages – and get 20 stage points – that’s huge going into the next round. 

“I’m here to win Talladega. I’m looking at Homestead, but my No. 1 goal is to win Talladega. And if I’ve got to get aggressive to make it happen, I’m going to.”

While Hill doesn’t have playoff experience, his team does. His crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, and the No. 16 HRE Toyota won the Truck series title last season with driver Brett Moffitt.

“I feel like Talladega is obviously an unknown and you’ve got to get through this round. Our No. 1 goal is to get stage points in Stage 1 and Stage 2 and hopefully we can be there at the end of the race for a solid top-10 if not a win,” Hill said. 

“If we are in the lead, it’s going to get aggressive to try to win the race obviously. But I feel really confident going into Martinsville and Phoenix. Probably a little more confident in Phoenix than Martinsville. 

“I feel very confident that this team is capable of being in the Final 4 and being able to compete for a championship at Homestead for sure.”

So far this season, Hill has three wins – Daytona, Michigan and the playoff race last month at Las Vegas – and six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and won two poles.

“I’ve always been pretty confident in myself and my ability that I can go out there and with the right equipment I can run up front and compete for race wins,” Hill said. “I knew how hard it was to win in the top three series.

“After winning at Daytona it gave me a ton a confidence and I just knew we’d win another race pretty early in the season. It didn’t happen and you start getting kind of frustrated. To get fired on all cylinders and get things figured out right before the playoffs started was huge.”

Next article
NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule

Previous article

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Talladega
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Talladega

Talladega

10 Oct - 12 Oct
Qualifying Starts in
13 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
01 Seconds

Trending

1
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

3h
2
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

3h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean plans to build F1 six-wheeler model on Suzuka day off

4
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues

1h

Latest news

Austin Hill thinking Truck title but "here to win Talladega"
NSTR

Austin Hill thinking Truck title but "here to win Talladega"

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule

Ilmor recalls all engines used in Las Vegas Truck race
NSTR

Ilmor recalls all engines used in Las Vegas Truck race

Austin Hill beats Chastain for Las Vegas Truck win
NSTR

Austin Hill beats Chastain for Las Vegas Truck win

NASCAR Las Vegas complete weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Las Vegas complete weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.