Angela Ruch joins Niece Motorsports for 12-race Truck schedule

Niece Motorsports announced Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that Ruch will compete in 12 Truck Series races for the organization this season, beginning with next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ruch, 35, made her first two career series starts earlier this year with Nemco Motorsports, including her career-best eighth-place finish at Daytona in a race in which she also led two laps.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angela Ruch into the Niece Motorsports family,” said team owner, Al Niece. “Angela’s had a strong start to the 2019 season, and we look forward to continuing that, starting in Texas.

“The team is excited to work with Angela and see what we can all accomplish together this year.”

This is Niece’s third full season in Trucks competition. It has also fielded entries this year for Timothy Peters and Ross Chastain.

Ruch is the niece of former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope. She began her racing career with go-karts at nine years old. She has made three starts in the ARCA Racing Series and 14 in the Xfinity Series with a variety of teams.

The remainder of Ruch’s schedule this season: Kansas - May 10; Charlotte - May 17; Texas - June 7; Chicagoland - June 28; Kentucky - July 11; Pocono - July 27; Michigan - Aug 10; Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - Aug 25; Las Vegas - Sept 13; Talladega - Oct 12; and Homestead - Nov 15.