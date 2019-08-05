Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park / Breaking news

Alex Tagliani to compete in Mosport Truck race for KBM

shares
comments
Alex Tagliani to compete in Mosport Truck race for KBM
By:
Aug 5, 2019, 11:16 PM

Alex Tagliani is getting another chance at a NASCAR national series win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Tagliani, a former IndyCar driver who competes fulltime in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, will drive Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota in the Aug. 25 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at CTMP.

The native of Montreal, Quebec, has made four previous Truck starts at CTMP, with a series-best fifth-place finish coming in 2015 with Brad Keselowski Racing.

He will once again pull double-duty, competing in the 51-lap Pinty’s Series race in the morning before the 64-lap Truck Series event in the afternoon.

“It's a real honor to represent KBM by driving the No. 51 truck – I really appreciate Kyle (Busch) and the entire team’s trust in giving me the opportunity to try to win,” Tagliani, 45, said.

Tagliani's truck will carry sponsorship from three Canadian companies – CanTorque, Spectra Premium and RONA.

In addition to four Truck Series starts, Tagliani has four poles, 92 laps led, four top-five and five top-10 finishes in eight Xfinity Series starts, all on road courses. 

So far this season in the Pinty’s Series, Tagliani has one win, one pole, 42 laps led, three top-five and five top-10 finishes in seven starts. He is fourth in the championship standings.

Next article
Max McLaughlin earns first K&N East win at Watkins Glen

Previous article

Max McLaughlin earns first K&N East win at Watkins Glen

Next article

Sheldon Creed's Truck Series crew chief, two others suspended

Sheldon Creed's Truck Series crew chief, two others suspended
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Drivers Alex Tagliani
Teams Kyle Busch Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

23 Aug - 25 Aug
First Practice Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest news

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol
NSTR

Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol

2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule
NAS

2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol
NAS

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol

Austin Hill takes wild Michigan Truck win as playoff field set
NSTR

Austin Hill takes wild Michigan Truck win as playoff field set

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.