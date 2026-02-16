Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Adam Andretti to make NASCAR Truck debut as part of multi-race deal

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Adam Andretti to make NASCAR Truck debut as part of multi-race deal

Winners and losers from a spectacular 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Winners and losers from a spectacular 2026 Daytona 500

Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fred Vasseur shuts down Lewis Hamilton engineer questions: "Never about the individuals"

How McLaren has tweaked its steering wheel to maximise F1’s 2026 hybrid

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
How McLaren has tweaked its steering wheel to maximise F1’s 2026 hybrid

Ralf Aron in hospital after breaking back in 27G Bathurst crash

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Intercontinental GT Challenge
Ralf Aron in hospital after breaking back in 27G Bathurst crash

The safety warnings that trump driver complaints on F1 2026 cars

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
The safety warnings that trump driver complaints on F1 2026 cars
NASCAR Truck

Adam Andretti to make NASCAR Truck debut as part of multi-race deal

We are about to see another Andretti in NASCAR

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Nick Leitz, TRICON Garage

Nick Leitz, TRICON Garage

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Adam Andretti, 46, will pilot the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this year, beginning with this weekend's race at Atlanta. He will also compete at road/street course events in St. Pete, Watkins Glen, and San Diego. Nick Leitz drive the No. 5 in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona.

In case you're wondering about his place within the famous Andretti family, Adam is the son of Aldo, nephew of Mario and Jeff, brother to John, and cousins to Michael and Marco.

“I am at a loss for words for how blessed I feel to be making my first career start in the Craftsman Truck Series," Andretti said in a release from the team. "To have the opportunity to represent the best in spray-in bed liner products with TopLiner™ and drive a Toyota Tundra for TRICON, an organization with a proven winning tradition, is something my fans around the world won’t want to miss."

Adam's NASCAR experience is very limited, with one ARCA West start in 2016 and two NASCAR Canada starts in 2017. Over 20 years ago, he is also ran a handful of races in NASCAR's Southwest Tour.

However, he is an experienced road racer with eight wins in the Trans-Am Series, and placed as high as second in the championship as a TA2 driver in 2014 and 2015.

When he takes the green flag this weekend in Atlanta, Adam will become the fifth member of the Andretti family to compete in the top three national levels of NASCAR. His uncle Mario is the winner of the 1967 Daytona 500, brother John started almost 400 Cup races and won twice, cousin Marco ran a handful of races between the O'Reilly and Truck Series, and also uncle Jeff who made three Truck starts.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 'Faith' not 'luck' focus of Chandler Smith NASCAR Truck Daytona win

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Winners and losers from a spectacular 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Winners and losers from a spectacular 2026 Daytona 500

Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

Carson Hocevar's last-lap 500 heartbreak ends his wild Daytona Speedweek

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Carson Hocevar's last-lap 500 heartbreak ends his wild Daytona Speedweek

Latest news

Adam Andretti to make NASCAR Truck debut as part of multi-race deal

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Adam Andretti to make NASCAR Truck debut as part of multi-race deal

Winners and losers from a spectacular 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Winners and losers from a spectacular 2026 Daytona 500

Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Barcelona joins F1 calendar rotation with Spa-Francorchamps

Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona