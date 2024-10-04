Grant Enfinger secures title shot with NASCAR Truck win at Talladega

Grant Enfinger crossed the line just 0.041s ahead of Taylor Gray to win at Talladega, becoming the first driver to advance into the final four this year. Enfinger, who is last year's championship runner-up, collected his eleventh career win and his first since joining CR7 Motorsports ahead of the 2024 season.

Enfinger, an Alabama native who called Talladega his home track, was quick to credit spotter Tim Fedewa for the victory. "We knew stuff was going to get dicey. We didn't make all of the perfect decisions today, but we had a Chevy that was fast enough to get it done today ... Hopefully all of the fans enjoyed it. Nothing like winning at your home track. Got my family here. First win with my daughter and my son here. Looking forward to that, and now we get to race for a championship in Phoenix."

Race winner Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

For much of the final nine-lap run, the leaders ran single-file with Enfinger firmly in control. As the white flag flew, the outside lane surged forward as several others moved up to join it. Taylor Gray led the charge through Turns 3 and 4 with Tyler Ankrum behind. Meanwhile, Enfinger remained glued to the bottom with Christian Eckes in tow.

Lawless Alan tried to jump up in front of of Gray only to get put three-wide in the middle. Through the tri-oval, both Enfinger and Gray lost their pushers (Ankrum and Eckes) as both trucks spun. A multi-truck wreck ensued as Enfinger and Gray drag-raced to the line.

Unofficially, Daniel Dye finished third with heavy damage. Rajah Caruth was fourth and Alan earned a career-best finish of fifth. Eckes spun across the line in sixth, Ryan Reed crossed the line seventh but in flames, Stefan Parsons eighth, Brett Holmes ninth, and Spencer Boyd tenth.

The race was action-packed from the start and Enfinger was a constant presence near the front. He scored 19 of 20 possible stage points, while also winning Stage 2. The first stage was won by Matt Mills, who wrecked out of the race later.

Sanchez had an eventful day, spinning in the middle of the pack battling for the Stage 2 win but somehow escaping with only minor damage. He later fought his way back to the ground, leading with less than 20 laps to go. However, a second spin -- this time from the lead -- left him with the worst finish among the eight remaining playoff drivers (22nd).

Leaving Talladega, the following drivers are in the elimination zone: Caruth who is five points behind Ty Majeski, Tay. Gray who is 13 points out, Nick Sanchez who is 20 points out, and Ankrum who is 23 points out.