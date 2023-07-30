2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

Seven drivers entered the 250-lap race already locked into the playoffs, leaving three spots up for grabs.

Matt DiBenedetto, Nick Sanchez, and Matt Crafton managed to score enough points to secure their place in the postseason, while Stewart Friesen was the first driver to miss the cut. He ended up 39pts outside of the playoffs at the checkered flag.

Ty Majeski was the class of the field, but Carson Hocevar on fresh tires was able to run him down. With three laps to go, he took the race lead and earned his third victory of the 2023 season.

Corey Heim finished sixth, and clinched the regular season championship for Tricon Garage.

Take a look at the newly reset playoff standings and who will battle for the Truck Series championship:

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points 1 Corey Heim Tricon Garage Toyota 2 2030 2 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 2 2022 3 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 3 2021 4 Christian Eckes McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 2 2019 5 Grant Enfinger GMS Racing Chevrolet 2 2017 6 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 0 2014 7 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford 1 2013 8 Nick Sanchez Rev Racing Chevrolet 0 2005 9 Matt DiBenedetto Rackley WAR Chevrolet 0 2002 10 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 0 2002

Read Also: Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win