Parker Kligerman beats Zane Smith for Mid-Ohio Truck win Next / Chandler Smith wins Pocono Truck race as playoff field set
NASCAR Truck / Pocono News

2022 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set

The 2022 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid has been set after Saturday's race at Pocono Raceway.

2022 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set
Listen to this article

Going into the regular season finale, eight drivers were already locked in. Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton held the final two positions, and were relatively safe -- barring a surprise winner.

It was a Kyle Busch Motorsports day with Chandler Smith earning his second victory of the season, allowing Enfinger and Crafton to snag the final two spots in the playoff field.

Zane Smith brought home the regular season title and the 15 bonus points that come with it.

Read Also:

Take a look at the newly reset playoff standings and who will battle for the 2022 CWTS championship:

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Points
1 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 3 2037
2 Chandler Smith ThorSport Racing Toyota 2 2022
3 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Toyota 1 2017
4 John-Hunter Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 1 2016
5 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 1 2013
6 Christian Eckes ThorSport Racing Toyota 0 2007
7 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Toyota 0 2006
8 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2005
9 Grant Enfinger GMS Racing Chevrolet 0 2002
10 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Toyota 0 2001

 

