2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
By: Nick DeGroot
The ten-driver field is set for the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|5
|2049
|2
|Austin Hill
|Hattori Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2021
|3
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2019
|4
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|1
|2015
|5
|Sheldon Creed
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2011
|6
|Zane Smith
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2009
|7
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2004
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|9
|
Chandler Smith
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|0
|2001
|10
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2001
shares
comments
Related video
Load comments
2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
shares
comments
Trending
Trending Today
Latest news
Listen to this article