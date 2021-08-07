Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
NASCAR Truck / Watkins Glen News

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

By:

The ten-driver field is set for the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
Rank Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points
1 John Hunter Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 5 2049
2 Austin Hill Hattori Racing Toyota 2 2021
3 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Toyota 2 2019
4 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 1 2015
5 Sheldon Creed GMS Racing Chevrolet 1 2011
6 Zane Smith GMS Racing Chevrolet 0 2009
7 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Toyota 0 2004
8 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2002
9

Chandler Smith

 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 0 2001
10 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 0 2001

 

shares
comments

Related video

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

Previous article

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

51 min
2
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

1 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria

1 h
4
British GT

Major paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

3 h
5
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

19 h
Latest news
2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
NSTR

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

2m
Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

19 h
NASCAR Truck driver Chase Purdy sidelined with COVID-19
NSTR

NASCAR Truck driver Chase Purdy sidelined with COVID-19

Aug 5, 2021
Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race
Video Inside
NSTR

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race

Jul 10, 2021
John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win
Video Inside
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

Jun 26, 2021
Latest videos
Austin Hill after winning at Knoxville: ‘This is so awesome’ 01:32
NASCAR Truck
Jul 10, 2021

Austin Hill after winning at Knoxville: ‘This is so awesome’

‘Big One’ breaks out on Trucks’ overtime restart at Knoxville 01:15
NASCAR Truck
Jul 10, 2021

‘Big One’ breaks out on Trucks’ overtime restart at Knoxville

John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win 01:26
NASCAR Truck
Jun 26, 2021

John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win

Todd Gilliland disappointed after second-place finish at Nashville 01:32
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Todd Gilliland disappointed after second-place finish at Nashville

Guitar hero: Ryan Preece hoists hardware in series return to Nashville 01:19
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Guitar hero: Ryan Preece hoists hardware in series return to Nashville

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR Xfinity driver Michael Annett cleared to return Watkins Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity driver Michael Annett cleared to return

Trackhouse confirms Ross Chastain for 2022 NASCAR Cup season Watkins Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Trackhouse confirms Ross Chastain for 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria

Major paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting
British GT British GT

Major paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

Latest news

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Truck driver Chase Purdy sidelined with COVID-19
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck driver Chase Purdy sidelined with COVID-19

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.