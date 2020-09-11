Top events
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

shares
comments
2020 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

The ten-driver field is set for the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.

Rank Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points Best Result
1 Sheldon Creed GMS Racing Chevrolet 3 2026 10th (2019)
2 Zane Smith GMS Racing Chevrolet 2 2022 --
3 Austin Hill Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota 1 2022 5th (2019)
4 Grant Enfinger ThorSport Racing Ford 3 2019 5th (2018)
5 Brett Moffitt GMS Racing Chevrolet 0 2015 1st (2018)
6 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford 1 2014 5th (2017)
7 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 1 2009 1st (2013, 2014, 2019)
8 Christian Eckes Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 0 2005 20th (2019)
9 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 2003 10th (2018)
10 Tyler Ankrum GMS Racing Chevrolet 0 2002 8th (2019)

