Sam Mayer accidentally destroys his car moments after saluting winning Haas teammate
Mayer learned the hard way you don’t drive on the grass at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) after a NASCAR rain delay
Sam Mayer damage
Photo by: Bozi Tatarevic
Sam Mayer started Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race from pole position, but fell back after a flat tire forced him onto pit road.
He rallied back to finish seventh with a fairly clean car, but it didn't stay that way. Mayer's Haas teammate Sheldon Creed was victorious for the very first time in his 138th career start, and so he decided to go and congratulate him.
After that, he realized a moment too late that he had missed the entrance to pit road. Mayer quickly cut down, only to start mowing the lawn in the infield grass. Due to showers earlier in the day, the grass was even less friendly than it normally would be to a 3,000+ pound race car. The splitter got torn off, and Mayer's No. 41 car launched upward in a wheelie. It obliterated the front of the race car, as you can see below:
It's not unheard of to see something like that, as cars have spun out crisscrossing the track to congratulate winning teammates before. Carl Edwards even ripped the entire frontend off of his car while trying to do burnouts in the infield grass after winning the 2011 All-Star Race.
