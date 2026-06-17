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NASCAR O'Reilly San Diego

NASCAR hauler hits runaway wheel, releases dash cam footage of traffic incident

The long trip to San Diego has been an eventful one for Alpha Prime Racing

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
NASCAR hauler

NASCAR hauler strikes wheel (via Alpha Prime Racing)

NASCAR teams are traveling over 2,000 miles across the country for a brand-new street course event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. 111 race cars and race trucks across all three national divisions are en route to the west coast for the first-ever NASCAR race to take place on an active military base.

One of those teams is Alpha Prime Racing, co-owned by Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella. The team competes in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with the No. 44 of Brennan Poole and the No. 45 of Lavar Scott, both full-time.

Well, on their way to San Diego, one of the Alpha Prime Racing haulers was involved in a minor, but wild incident on the highway. While driving along in the middle of four lanes of traffic, a car in the fast lane struck an errant wheel, jumping up off the ground in the process. The wheel then bounced off the nose of another vehicle before falling directly in the path of the oncoming hauler, which struck it and other small pieces of debris. 

"Just experienced our first accident of the weekend on the way to NASCAR San Diego," the team posted with complete dash cam footage of the incident.

 
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