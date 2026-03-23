Luke Baldwin to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut at Martinsville

19-year-old Luke Baldwin is a back-to-back SMART Modified Tour champion and the youngest two-time champion in series history. He has deep roots in the racing world through his father and grandfather, and is a promising young racer himself.

“Martinsville has always meant a lot to my family, so to have my own opportunity at the track is definitely special,” said Baldwin. “It’s a place where I have a decent level of comfort in terms of feel and what I need in the racecar to make a fast lap. It’s tight, it’s physical, and you have to race smart to be there at the end. I’ve been fortunate to have some good experiences there already, so the goal is to lean on that and keep learning throughout the race.”

Last year, Baldwin was part of an effort that earned Rick Ware Racing a owner's title in the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model division, winning two races while behind the wheel.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished last season,” continued Baldwin. “Winning back-to-back SMART Modified Tour championships takes a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and being able to help RWR win a CARS Tour owners’ title made it even more special. Opportunities like this don’t come around without results, so I’m really thankful for everyone who’s helped me get to this point.”

Baldwin made five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts in 2025 and is set to more than double that effort in 2026 with a 12-race stint for Team Reaume. His first start of the year in NCTS will be at Rockingham next weekend.

“This is a really good way to head into Rockingham,” added Baldwin. “The O’Reilly Series is a step up in competition, and Martinsville is a place that really challenges you as a driver. There’s a lot to learn in a short amount of time, and that’s how it’ll be at Rockingham, too. A solid weekend at Martinsville is the best preparation for next week’s Truck race.”

Chris Hettinger said of adding Baldwin to the team's NOAPS lineup: “With all that Luke has achieved of late, a lot of people have their eyes on him. We’re proud to be the ones he chose to make his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut The O’Reilly Series is a big step up, but Martinsville is a flat and fast short track, and it’s the kind of place where Luke has excelled. He’s proven he can adapt quickly and run up front driving all kinds of cars. Martinsville is the right track and this is the right time for Luke to have this opportunity.”