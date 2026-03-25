Jake Finch will run five NASCAR O'Reilly races with JR Motorsports
Finch will pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet, with his first start coming in July
Jake Finch, Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
JR Motorsports has announced Jake Finch as the driver of the team's No. 9 Chevrolet for five races, later this year.
Finch, who turns 21 later this year, will make his first appearance at Atlanta on July 11. He will also run races at Darlington on September 5, Bristol on September 18, Charlotte on October 10, and Talladega on October 24.
He made his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) debut last year, driving for Hendrick Motorsports. In the No. 17 Chevrolet, he started 21st and finished 17th at Dover. He also has a handful of ARCA starts, winning at Talladega in 2024.
JRM has managed to win the last four consecutive O'Reilly races, including Shane van Gisbergen winning with the No. 9 at COTA. That car will be utilizing a rotating cast of drivers throughout the 2026 season.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 Japanese GP: Weather forecast, schedule and how to watch
Max Verstappen’s Nurburgring disqualification: What really went wrong
Ben Barnicoat desires an IMSA race on the streets of Arlington
The one thing Aston Martin needs more than a new team principal in F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments