Former NASCAR race director Jusan Hamilton named president of Alpha Prime Racing

Jusan Hamilton was an executive at NASCAR for several years, and worked as the sport's managing director for competition operations since 2022. He first started working for the Sanctioning Body as an intern in 2012, returning in 2016.

Over the years, the upstate New York native and graduate of Ithaca College oversaw NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program, pit crew development, the pro iRacing NASCAR divisions, as well as serving in the role of race director. He was also one of the critical individuals involved in developing the annual NASCAR schedule, including new venues for the sport's expansion.

However, near the end of the 2025 season, NASCAR parted ways with Hamilton. He is now back in a very different role as the president of Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS).

Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

"Appreciative of the opportunity and excited to help build what's next with Alpha Prime Racing," said Hamilton in a social media post.

Alpha Prime is a growing team in the NOAPS division, owned by Tommy Joe Martins. The team competes full-time with the No. 44 of Brennan Poole and No. 45 of Lavar Scott, but also fields the No. 4 car with various drivers.

They've never won, but the team has five top fives and 16 top tens with a best finish of second at Rockingham last year.