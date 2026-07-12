Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'golden ticket' message for JRM's young NASCAR stars

At one point, JR Motorsports was running 1-2-3-4 late in Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly race, but when the smoke cleared, it was the team's veteran driver Justin Allgaier securing his sixth win of the 2026 season.

Both Carson Kvapil and Rajah Caruth were in contention for their first win, but once again, it was another case of what could have for the rising stars.

After the race, team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up on their progression as they fight and claw to prove themselves at the secondary level of NASCAR.

Kvapil a championship threat

Rajah Caruth, Carson Kvapil, and Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Earnhardt noted that there "was not really much" Kvapil could have done differently at the end of the race as he lost his help in the chaotic finish. He ended up finishing second for the fourth time in his 63rd career start -- still winless.

"I would say to him, and I did on pit road, in these moments, you got to look at what you were in control of and did you do a good job? And I think you've got to say tonight the answer is yes," said Earnhardt. "He had a stage win, second in the race, great points night, did all the things aside from winning the race that we need to do to try to win a championship. He can go win the championship this year. He's got Rodney Childers as a crew chief. I mean, there ain't a guy up and down this pit road that wouldn't love that."

Earnhardt went on to talk about how difficult it has been for Kvapil, as he has had to split his team between multiple different teams this year, but that changes now. He will be the driver of the No. 1 JRM Chevy for the remainder of the year, and there is a huge opportunity in that.

He truly believes Kvapil can now contend for the championship this year, even as he continues to search for that first win.

"We talked this morning. I said, you know, if you spend the night, let's get together after this race. We're going to talk a little bit about not really worrying about, man, what should I have done? Or gosh, I can't win or not even having that mindset. We had a great points night. If we do this multiple weeks in a row, the next couple of weeks, we're going to be in really, really great shape when the Chase begins. And he's now in this No. 1 car from here on out, so he can truly build on that momentum and that cohesion with Rodney, which I believe is a real thing. And so we've not allowed that to happen up until this point because of him rotating in out of the car."

Kvapil's future in the sport and his 'golden ticket'

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, beats Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and Parker Retzlaff, No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

"I'm absolutely honest with Carson on his career. He knows all the ins and outs of what his situation is. He's a grown up when it comes to it. He's mature and he can handle the seriousness of the situation and the realities of the situation. And there's a ton of kids up and down this road today that are in tough spots trying to win races to prove themselves, to find a way to make the career out of this, and he's one of them," added Earnhardt.

"I told him this, this second half of the year, this is your opportunity to stake your claim and show you belong and look at it as an opportunity. Don't look at it as, man, the pressure's on. What a tough spot to be in. Bullshit. You got a great race car, great crew chief. You got fast cars. It's a great spot to be in. Go the rest of the season and just maximize it and kick ass and have fun and see what happens at the end of the day.

Give yourself every opportunity to get the right attention and get the right parts and pieces to put it together to keep racing. And so, that's kind of the message for me to him, is to look at the rest of the season as this golden ticket. And he can handle the pressure that comes with that."

Caruth "feels like he's gotta race for his career every week"

Rajah Caruth, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

It's a similar situation for Caruth, another young JRM driver trying to prove himself while also balancing multiple rides this year.

"He's in the same spot as Carson and a lot of the guys," said Earnhardt. "He feels like he’s gotta race for his career every week and he’s gotta do something over the next chunk of weeks to lengthen his opportunity in this sport. And so, he puts a ton of pressure on himself."

He talked about Caruth's aggression, which he applauded, but noted to him after the race how Allgaier ultimately got the job done.

"Justin won this race but do you remember anything crazy that Justin did," said Earnhardt. "He was just standing there when the ball fell out of the sky, and he caught it. You can do everything right and just like Carson, not win the race. But don't change what's happening up there (in your head). believe in what you're doing, believe in getting better, believe that you are getting better. Don't think you need to blow it up and change your approach.

"I would just tell him, we're gonna try to get him to kind of where he was around Dover where things were going in a really good direction. I think he learned a lot from that race, making that misstep at Dover. I think if you put him in that same spot again, he makes a better choice -- he lifts.

"We've had a lot of conversations about that, living for the next corner, not banzai-risking it all, making mistakes, and not giving your team a chance to help you on pit road and all those things."

Earnhardt said a lot of young drivers reach the front, and then "get over their skis" due to the excitement. The key has been trying to dial his drivers back, and get them to understand that they have an incredible team around them -- they don't have to win these races on their own.