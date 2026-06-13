Corey Day and Jesse Love eliminated in clumsy Lap 1, Turn 1 NASCAR O'Reilly crash

Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race got off to a dramatic start. Exiting Turn 1, Corey Day was running 13th when he got sideways.

He spun down the track, crossing paths with Jesse Love, who slammed into the side of him. Day's car continued to spin down into the inside wall, destroying his No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Love's No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet suffered significant nose damage, and was also unable to continue.

"Just really free there, Turn 1," said Day outside the infield care center. "It's always a variable, what your car is going to do Lap 1, but I just didn't expect that at all. Top lane cleared up, I moved up, and as soon as I did and went to to load the right rear, it just started coming around on me. Just hate it for my No. 17 team -- they deserved a lot better than that today. Just hate that it ended the way it did."

Love was also checked and released from the infield care center soon after.

"From my vantage point, in the driver seat, I had two guys blocking my view of Corey," said Love. "I just didn't seen him (indecipherable) ... just frustrating. Out Camaro was going to be pretty good today. Practice went well, and then learned some stuff after qualifying. I only got one lap to feel it out, but I was happy with that one corner. Wish we got to have a couple more."

Entering this race, Love was second in the championship standings, and Day was third, both well behind current championship leader Justin Allgaier.

Both drivers will each leave Pocono with just a single point, for a race that lasted a total of one whole corner. Next stop, a total unknown in San Diego, CA for the new street course at Naval Base Coronado.