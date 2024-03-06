All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Euro

Ryan Vargas to compete full-time in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series driver Ryan Vargas will take his racing journey overseas this season to compete full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Ryan Vargas, JD Motorsports, Williamsburg Contracting Chevrolet Camaro

Ryan Vargas, JD Motorsports, Williamsburg Contracting Chevrolet Camaro

Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Vargas, who competed in two Euro NASCAR Pro Division races for 3F Racing last year at Oschersleben and Zolder, will run the whole season in the team’s No. 30 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Critical Path Security.

“As a young race car driver, you always dream of racing all over the globe, it’s something I wanted to do,” said Vargas, a 23-year-old native of La Mirada, Calif.

“Last season, in our two trips to Oschersleben and Zolder, we had an absolute blast running inside the top 10 and showed tons of speed against the quality competition in the series.”

Vargas has yet to run an entire season in NASCAR competition, although he ran most of the races in the Xfinity Series during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He ran seven Truck races with On Point Motorsports last year with a best finish of eighth at Texas.

While Vargas runs the whole EuroNASCAR schedule this year, he will also compete in America in the Xfinity Series when opportunities arise, including this weekend at Phoenix with Jordan Anderson Racing.

Vargas said he looks forward to the challenge of helping a young team in the NASCAR Euro ranks become a contender.

“I am not a road racing driver by trade, but I have always had a ton of confidence on the road courses,” Vargas said. “We’re not going to be there to parade around, we’re entering this season with the goals of being competitive and having that outside shot at wins and podiums.

“That’s something I haven’t been able to do in a long time, and it’s pretty refreshing to say the least; as the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series platform allows for this kind of parity.”

The 2024 Euro NASCAR schedule features seven doubleheader race weekends in two different divisions and in seven different countries.

Valenci’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo will host the traditional season opener NASCAR GP Spain for the 10th time on 13-14 April. The 4-kilometer track will also host a day of preseason testing on 11 April.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Luxembourg's Gil Linster chasing "big dream" of NASCAR career

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Former IndyCar driver Ed Jones to run three NASCAR Xfinity races

Former IndyCar driver Ed Jones to run three NASCAR Xfinity races

NASCAR XFINITY
Former IndyCar driver Ed Jones to run three NASCAR Xfinity races Former IndyCar driver Ed Jones to run three NASCAR Xfinity races
Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"

Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about" Briscoe: New aero rules at Phoenix "exciting to think about"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence

Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso to lead first practice

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso to lead first practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso to lead first practice F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso to lead first practice
Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia

Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia
Norris full of excitement over “crazy” Qiddiya F1 track ideas

Norris full of excitement over “crazy” Qiddiya F1 track ideas

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Norris full of excitement over “crazy” Qiddiya F1 track ideas Norris full of excitement over “crazy” Qiddiya F1 track ideas

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global