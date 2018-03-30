NASCAR Whelen Euro Series teams complete testing

Two teams held pre-season testing in Franciacorta, Italy while four more took to Circuit Zolder, in Belgium over the past two days in Europe.

It's been a busy two days for six NASCAR Whelen Euro Series teams testing at Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy and Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

Defending series champion Alon Day was on hand at Autodromo di Franciacorta with over a dozen drivers participating in the two-day tests between the two locations.

Leading the test session at Circuit Zolder was former two-time champion Anthony Kumpen and the PK transport team.

Team managers were all pleased with the results of the test as it was the first time in a NWES car and course for a couple of drivers.

CAAL racing has held seven test sessions this offseason while, Solaris Motorsports was making its debut test in the NWES with team co-owner and driver Francesco Sini .

The GT Series team decided to move over and compete full-time in the NWES for the first time in 2018 and could be back in Franciacorta to test again next week.

Teams/drivers participating:

Circuit Zolder

PK Carsport: Anthony Kumpen, Stienes Longin, Felipe Rabello, Guillaume Dumarey

Braxx Racing: Marc Goossens, Tom Boonen, Pedro Bonnet

Racing Total: Marko Stipp, Justin Kunz

Hendriks Motorsport: Loris Hezemans, Rik Ceyssens

Autodromo di Franciacorta

Solaris Motorsport: Francesco Sini

CAAL Racing: Alon Day, Maciej Dreszer